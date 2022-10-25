ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin City Council approves ordinances concerning renters' rights

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a number of items that are part of its renters' rights agenda. Some members of the council have long pushed for better tenant rights and more affordable housing, as many Central Texas struggle with unaffordability. City leaders say more...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Water not increasing rates for next year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water said its rates would stay the same for customers for the coming year. In a letter to customers, Austin Water said it has held rates for water and wastewater services at a stable level since 2018 and that those same rates would continue through Oct. 31, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Education advocacy group wants more success indicators other than the STAAR test

AUSTIN, Texas — A school advocacy group is hosting an event Tuesday at the Texas State Capitol to suggest changes to standard testing across the state. Raise Your Hand Texas says it has been gathering research and feedback on how the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, test is impacting students and the changes students want to see in the test.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

City of Austin hoping pay incentives, recruitment drive will improve emergency call center shortage, wait times

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Tuesday announced plans for increased salary adjustments for 911 call takers and police dispatcher staff. The city said these efforts, on top of stipends and the development of a citywide recruitment campaign, aim to help retain employees and fill existing vacancies at the Austin Police Department's emergency call center.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Elgin ISD rejects Chapter 313 tax breaks for solar farm company

AUSTIN, Texas — Elgin's school district is not moving forward with a tax break for a solar farm that wants to build in the area. It's a rare rejection of a Chapter 313 agreement, which many school districts in our area have agreed to. The program is meant to incentivize companies to expand in Texas by allowing school districts to offer tax breaks.
ELGIN, TX
KVUE

COVID-19 testing site at Metz Elementary to close on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health will close its COVID-19 testing site at Metz Elementary on Thursday, Oct. 27. The health department said the decision to close the site was made because COVID-19 testing and vaccines are “now widely available in the region.”. “In March 2020, APH quickly...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

St. David's Nurse Navigator Program serves as guiding light to patients

AUSTIN, Texas — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it can be overwhelming for those that are diagnosed with breast cancer. Many doctor appointments, tough decisions and treatments can sometimes leave patients feeling helpless. Kristen Fall, a St. David's Healthcare employee, normally cares for others but...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Missing Pflugerville woman found safe

Maria Enriquez, 66, left a residence in the Mountain Creek subdivision around 1:30 p.m. and was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway. Just after 11 p.m., police said Enriquez was located and is safe.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

