FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Some Central Texas counties seeing an increase in poll watchers this election
AUSTIN, Texas — This election there are many important races, from the local to the state level. Many voters in Williamson County, including the Perrys from Round Rock, hit the polls on Wednesday. "It’s my obligation as a citizen to come out and vote," said voter David Perry.
Austin City Council approves ordinances concerning renters' rights
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a number of items that are part of its renters' rights agenda. Some members of the council have long pushed for better tenant rights and more affordable housing, as many Central Texas struggle with unaffordability. City leaders say more...
Austin Water not increasing rates for next year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water said its rates would stay the same for customers for the coming year. In a letter to customers, Austin Water said it has held rates for water and wastewater services at a stable level since 2018 and that those same rates would continue through Oct. 31, 2023.
$3.5B in bonds is on the Austin ballot. Here's how much debt taxpayers pay now
AUSTIN, Texas — Eight Central Texas taxing entities want voters to spend more money for government bonds. In Austin, $3.5 billion is on the ballot to pay for City of Austin, Austin ISD and Austin Community College bonds. Bonds are loans. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) describes...
Education advocacy group wants more success indicators other than the STAAR test
AUSTIN, Texas — A school advocacy group is hosting an event Tuesday at the Texas State Capitol to suggest changes to standard testing across the state. Raise Your Hand Texas says it has been gathering research and feedback on how the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, test is impacting students and the changes students want to see in the test.
City of Austin hoping pay incentives, recruitment drive will improve emergency call center shortage, wait times
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Tuesday announced plans for increased salary adjustments for 911 call takers and police dispatcher staff. The city said these efforts, on top of stipends and the development of a citywide recruitment campaign, aim to help retain employees and fill existing vacancies at the Austin Police Department's emergency call center.
Elgin ISD rejects Chapter 313 tax breaks for solar farm company
AUSTIN, Texas — Elgin's school district is not moving forward with a tax break for a solar farm that wants to build in the area. It's a rare rejection of a Chapter 313 agreement, which many school districts in our area have agreed to. The program is meant to incentivize companies to expand in Texas by allowing school districts to offer tax breaks.
COVID-19 testing site at Metz Elementary to close on Thursday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health will close its COVID-19 testing site at Metz Elementary on Thursday, Oct. 27. The health department said the decision to close the site was made because COVID-19 testing and vaccines are “now widely available in the region.”. “In March 2020, APH quickly...
Central Texas doctors monitoring flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases heading into winter
Flu cases are rapidly rising across the nation and that includes in Travis County. On top of that, RSV cases are also high among children.
Overnight SWAT call for a disturbance with a gun in Austin
In the evening hours of Oct. 25, Austin police received a disturbance call regarding an individual with a gun. SWAT was called on scene and the scene remains ongoing.
Preview: Cutting-edge technology helping Texas kids in need
Upbring is an Austin-based nonprofit that serves more than 11,000 children across Texas. To help those kids, the nonprofit is using innovative technology.
Austin-based nonprofit using blockchain technology, cryptocurrency to help children in need
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Catch this story Thursday night on KVUE News at 10 p.m. One location nonprofit is using newer technology to help address an age-old problem. Upbring is an Austin-based nonprofit that serves more than 11,000 children in the state of Texas. The organization has three main ministries: foster care, education and resettlement.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport recognized as carbon-neutral for second year in a row
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) has been recognized as one of the few airports in North America to maintain a carbon-neutral status, a new report finds. According to an article from the Austin Business Journal, ABIA has earned the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation...
Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
What is a 'tripledemic?' Doctors warn of severe flu, RSV seasons
AUSTIN, Texas — Flu cases are rapidly rising across the nation and that includes in Travis County. On top of that, RSV cases are also high, with some Austin-area hospitals saying they are being inundated with cases in children. Some doctors say we could see what is being called...
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
St. David's Nurse Navigator Program serves as guiding light to patients
AUSTIN, Texas — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it can be overwhelming for those that are diagnosed with breast cancer. Many doctor appointments, tough decisions and treatments can sometimes leave patients feeling helpless. Kristen Fall, a St. David's Healthcare employee, normally cares for others but...
Missing Pflugerville woman found safe
Maria Enriquez, 66, left a residence in the Mountain Creek subdivision around 1:30 p.m. and was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway. Just after 11 p.m., police said Enriquez was located and is safe.
APD investigating after 18-year-old found shot dead near McDonald's off Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers responded to a crash at a McDonald's located off 5762 N. Mopac Expressway at 12:35 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle had hit a pole near the McDonald's.
All lanes of northbound Interstate 35 open following crash near State Highway 29
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A crash on Interstate 35 has left all lanes closed near Exit 262 on Oct. 25. At 11:40 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department confirmed that all the lanes on northbound I-35 have been reopened. Around 8:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reported that all...
