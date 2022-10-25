Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
Mystery remains 4 years after woman drove wife and 6 adopted kids off a cliff wiping out entire family
THEIR family pictures would tell a story of a happy family, bound together by love, shared passions and matching t-shirts. But the reality of the Hart family would turn out to be very different from the carefully curated image presented to the world. In fact, any mention of their name...
toofab.com
Family of Four, Including Baby, Found Dead After Authorities Release Terrifying Kidnapping Video
"There's a special place in hell for this guy" say police, after video showed a man leading the family into a pickup truck by gunpoint. Four family members who were seen on video being led from their business by gunpoint on Monday have been found dead. The bodies of 27-year-old...
South Carolina authorities say man confessed to killing 5 after he'd been on meth for days
A man who authorities said confessed to killing five people and told them he'd been high on methamphetamines for days has been arrested in the fatal shootings in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody Monday morning in Georgia after, officials said, he stole a car, committed...
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
Oklahoma Friends Were ‘Chopped In Half At Their Waist’ Before Dumped In River, Victim's Mother Says
Although a person of interest is in custody in Florida, no one has been charged with the grisly quadruple murder of Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks, and brothers Billy and Mark Chastain of Okmulgee. The mystery continues surrounding four friends in Oklahoma whose dismembered bodies were found in a river. Four...
North Carolina child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained
A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday
ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?
Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video
New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Boy, 11, plunges to his death after falling from 19-story balcony while family was fleeing Hurricane Ian
A YOUNG boy tragically plunged to his death from a 19-story balcony after his family fled from Hurricane Ian. The 11-year-old had sought safety at a condo in Panama City Beach after leaving Jacksonville with his relatives when tragedy struck. Despite their home city being spared the full ferocity of...
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business two days ago have been found dead
My Child Brought Home This Horrifying Pamphlet From School. I'm Furious — And You Should Be Too.
"I opened the pamphlet and saw two simple sketches of a naked, genderless child, labeled 'FRONT' and 'BACK.' I choked up as I realized what I was meant to do."
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to 'specific dumpster,' portion of landfill
Georgia's Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon,” who has been missing since Oct. 5.
The Daily South
Texas Girl And Her Service Dog Win Miss Dallas Teen Pageant
When someone told 17-year-old Alison Appleby that she couldn't compete in beauty pageants because of her disability, the Texas teen committed to proving them wrong. On October 9, Appleby participated in her first pageant, Miss Dallas Teen 2022. And with Brady, her service dog in training, by her side, it was she who took home the crown.
Bizarre location Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead revealed as family find it suspicious
THE heartbroken family of tragic Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie has revealed the "suspicious" location where her body was found on campus - six days after she disappeared. The 20-year-old junior, who was last seen at the university in New Jersey on Friday, October 14, was discovered almost a week later behind the tennis courts by a facilities employee.
Mystery as human remains found by horrified construction worker who unearthed ‘body parts’ while digging
MYSTERY surrounds human remains that were unearthed by a construction crew while working at a site with a disturbing history. Officials are investigating the body parts that were discovered by horrified worker Carlos Silva in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Monday morning. Silva was operating a machine to excavate the...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0