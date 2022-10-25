ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained

A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday

ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?

Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video

New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
Texas Girl And Her Service Dog Win Miss Dallas Teen Pageant

When someone told 17-year-old Alison Appleby that she couldn't compete in beauty pageants because of her disability, the Texas teen committed to proving them wrong. On October 9, Appleby participated in her first pageant, Miss Dallas Teen 2022. And with Brady, her service dog in training, by her side, it was she who took home the crown.
Bizarre location Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead revealed as family find it suspicious

THE heartbroken family of tragic Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie has revealed the "suspicious" location where her body was found on campus - six days after she disappeared. The 20-year-old junior, who was last seen at the university in New Jersey on Friday, October 14, was discovered almost a week later behind the tennis courts by a facilities employee.
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

