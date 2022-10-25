Lawyer for Cleveland tells appeals court that cop who fatally shot man in 2015 should be fired

Read full article on original website
Anthony Ball
5d ago
its amazing you all arguing about getting this officer fired when you should be fighting to lock this officer up make him do big time // just this officer being free is simply amazing and complete madness especially after killing someone that pose no threat to you .......
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
5-year-old, woman killed in Euclid fire
EUCLID, Ohio -- A Sunday morning apartment fire claimed the lives of a 5-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman, officials said. At 8:33a.m., the Euclid Fire Department was dispatched to the Aljer Manor Apartments on Euclid Avenue, according to a news release. The Euclid Police Department had also arrived on the scene attempting to make entry into Apartment B3. Authorities were met with extreme heat and heavy smoke, which prevented entry.
SWAT Team: 2 attacked in Portage Co., 1 arrested
The Portage County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called to an area residence following an attack on two individuals.
Man accused of stealing $105 bottle of men’s cologne: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Great Northern Mall. Officers at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 arrested a suspected male shoplifter after a store loss prevention officer watched the suspect pace a bottle of $105 men’s cologne in a pocket of his pants and then attempt to leave the store without paying, according to a police report.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
‘An ongoing problem’: Mail carriers robbed, police said
Police in Cleveland and Euclid are investigating after two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint. Officers said, in both cases, the suspects only wanted the mail carriers' collection box keys.
cleveland19.com
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. 16-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Mayor Justin Bibb leads walk to raise awareness for #LeadSafeCle. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022...
Geneva man sentenced in rape case
A Geneva man was sentenced last week after being convicted of raping a minor.
Man violates protection order, chokes, bites woman: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 3:50 a.m. Oct. 21, police were dispatched to a home where a man, in violation of a temporary protection order, had entered a woman’s home and bitten her. The man ran from the home before police arrived. Officers, using a K-9, eventually found the man in a Cedar Road alley, lying on his back. Police arrested the man without incident.
16-year-old boy arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police said. The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Friday on West 22nd Street near Kenneth Avenue, Cleveland police said. Police responded to a field after receiving a call about a girl inside...
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
Cleveland man facing federal charges for 10 alleged armed robberies across area
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a 14-count indictment against a Cleveland man in connection with 10 armed robberies committed across the area last winter. Thirty-two-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant is accused of stealing money at gunpoint from a combined nine Walgreens, Family Dollar, and CVS stores in...
Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police
Investigators have released more details on a Cleveland store shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured Wednesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
Jury deliberates fate of man accused of setting up murder of ex-Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jurors began deliberating late Friday in the trial of the man accused of setting-up the September 2019 ambush murder of then-Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson. Robert Shepard, 30, did not fire the bullets that killed 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson on Sept. 19, 2021 in the Garden...
Man sentenced in beating death of girlfriend in Ashtabula County
A Dorset Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his girlfriend and was immediately sentenced.
Two in custody after one man killed, another injured in shooting at Elyria apartment complex, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men are in custody following a shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments that left an Elyria man dead and another injured, police said. The 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Elyria, are in police custody for questioning to determine if they are in any way involved in the shooting that killed 24-year-old Jordan Lee Flanigan, according to a news release from Elyria police.
Brook Park police officer arrested on domestic violence charge
A Brook Park police officer arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint at his home early Friday is now on paid leave. Police responded just before 7 a.m. to the home of Patrolman Frankie Smith, on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to a news release from Interim Police Chief Edward Powers III.
Trio of suspicious cars hightail it to the freeway: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Fleeing and eluding: Pinetree and South Woodland roads, Chagrin Boulevard, I-271 As a patrol officer stopped to check on suspicious activity involving two cars parked in front of a closed business on Oct. 23 shortly after midnight, both drivers fled westbound on Chagrin to the highway, with no further details available as the investigation continued.
Alleged party crashers spit beer on passing car: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A caller reported Oct. 23 shortly after midnight that he was driving past a what appeared to be an underage drinking party where some kids spit beer on his car, then fled in theirs, leaving behind beer cans in the yard and on the road. Police arrived about 45 minutes...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 6