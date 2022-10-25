Read full article on original website
What you need to know about recreational marijuana on Missouri's ballot
ST. LOUIS — On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will decide on Amendment 3, which proposes to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana and the expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry. Here's what you need to know about...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 27th, 2022
(Near Kearney, MO) -- A bridge collapsed Wednesday in the Kansas City area – killing one person and injuring three others. Construction workers were on the structure pouring concrete when the collapse happened. The bridge, in Clay County, had been closed since 2016. The Clay County Highway Department said there were no safety concerns on the project before the collapse. Federal investigators from OSHA have been called to review the collapse. The bridge was set to open early next year.
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows
The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Four counties added to Missouri’s website showing spending data
JEFFERSON CITY – Four Missouri counties were added to the state Local Government Checkbook allowing taxpayers the opportunity to view available spending data for certain counties. Clark, Howard, Morgan, and Platte counties are now online. Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions,...
RAW VIDEO: Mo. House Dist. 147 candidate debate
Should Illinois break away from Cook County? Ballot referendum in Hardin County wants to know
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
Water levels rising on Mississippi River
Missouri Begins No-excuse Early Voting Under New ID Law
Missouri voters for the first time Tuesday began casting ballots before Election Day without having to provide a reason why they couldn't wait to vote in-person at their assigned polling places. The two-week early voting period is part of a new law that also requires people to show a government-issued...
Mo. hunters took 8 black bears this season, MDC says
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports hunters in the state harvested eight black bears during the 2022 season. In Missouri, the black bear season runs October 17-26. “We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” said MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Bears love gorging on acorns...
Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local
Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
No-excuse absentee voting period begins Tuesday in Missouri
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A new no-excuse absentee voting period will begin in Missouri from Oct. 25-Nov. 7. Any registered voter within Boone County can vote in person at the County Clerk's Office during that period. The office will be open for weekend hours Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. On Nov. 5, it will be The post No-excuse absentee voting period begins Tuesday in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri
In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town destroyed by large brush fire
A small town about 20 miles southwest of Columbia is working to pick up the pieces after a massive fire destroyed nearly two dozen structures, leaving many homeless.
