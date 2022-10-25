ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 27th, 2022

(Near Kearney, MO) -- A bridge collapsed Wednesday in the Kansas City area – killing one person and injuring three others. Construction workers were on the structure pouring concrete when the collapse happened. The bridge, in Clay County, had been closed since 2016. The Clay County Highway Department said there were no safety concerns on the project before the collapse. Federal investigators from OSHA have been called to review the collapse. The bridge was set to open early next year.
Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored during ceremony in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Fallen Mo. State Highway Patrol troopers were...
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team.  Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.  But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Four counties added to Missouri’s website showing spending data

JEFFERSON CITY – Four Missouri counties were added to the state Local Government Checkbook allowing taxpayers the opportunity to view available spending data for certain counties. Clark, Howard, Morgan, and Platte counties are now online. Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions,...
RAW VIDEO: Mo. House Dist. 147 candidate debate

A man who pleaded guilty in the murder of a Carbondale man will spend more than 4 decades in prison for the crime. Cape Girardeau's Urban Deer Hunting is in full swing, and with that comes a list a park closings. SoutheastHEALTH raises minimum wage to $15 per hour. Updated:...
What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
Water levels rising on Mississippi River

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
Mo. hunters took 8 black bears this season, MDC says

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports hunters in the state harvested eight black bears during the 2022 season. In Missouri, the black bear season runs October 17-26. “We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” said MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Bears love gorging on acorns...
Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local

Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
No-excuse absentee voting period begins Tuesday in Missouri

COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A new no-excuse absentee voting period will begin in Missouri from Oct. 25-Nov. 7. Any registered voter within Boone County can vote in person at the County Clerk's Office during that period. The office will be open for weekend hours Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. On Nov. 5, it will be The post No-excuse absentee voting period begins Tuesday in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri

In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
