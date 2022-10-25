ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

TheDailyBeast

Police Chief Arrested After Overdose Death Close to Home

The police chief of a small city and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged over the death of one of the girlfriend’s brothers. Gabriel Thone, 24, was dead when responders arrived on the scene Monday night after an off-duty Louisiana, Missouri, cop called the non-emergency number of Pike County 911 and central dispatch to report the death. The residence was of police chief William Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis Thone, 25, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte in a release obtained by KATV. Gabriel was Alexis’ brother. Another 21-year-old unidentified brother was discovered in “respiratory distress” but was revived with Narcan. The pair allegedly overdosed, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a traffic stop in Louisiana. Jones is charged with second degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Thone is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in custody.Read it at KATV
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?

Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

St Louis school shooting - latest: Gunman Orlando Harris was ‘tired of everybody’ after graduating last year

The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place. The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year, according to local media reports, though it is not yet known if he had any direct connection to any of the victims.One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kansas Reflector

Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas

An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KICK AM 1530

2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Chicago

Mountain lion spotted roaming in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning people in Springfield about a mountain lion roaming the area.This mountain lion is wearing a GPS collar, and traveled all the way from Nebraska to the Illinois capital city.Conservation police continue to track the movements of the mountain lion.Just last week, cameras spotted a mountain lion on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in western Illinois.That mountain lion, or cougar, was later hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.Another mountain lion was also spotted earlier this month in western Illinois....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Independent

Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before

The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed. St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school. On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

