Seven hospitalized after Missouri amusement park train derails
Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said.
Police Chief Arrested After Overdose Death Close to Home
The police chief of a small city and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged over the death of one of the girlfriend’s brothers. Gabriel Thone, 24, was dead when responders arrived on the scene Monday night after an off-duty Louisiana, Missouri, cop called the non-emergency number of Pike County 911 and central dispatch to report the death. The residence was of police chief William Jones, 50, and his girlfriend Alexis Thone, 25, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte in a release obtained by KATV. Gabriel was Alexis’ brother. Another 21-year-old unidentified brother was discovered in “respiratory distress” but was revived with Narcan. The pair allegedly overdosed, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a traffic stop in Louisiana. Jones is charged with second degree drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Thone is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in custody.Read it at KATV
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?
Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
TODAY.com
Dog collar-wearing woman says she escaped captivity at Missouri home
A woman who said she’d been held captive and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been bound when she started banging on doors and pleading for help last week, neighbors said Monday. Ciara Tharp and Lisa Johnson spoke to NBC affiliate...
Stay clear of the cat: DNR warns Illinois residents of newly spotted mountain lion roaming the state
Mike Wefer of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking people to leave a mountain lion, spotted roaming in the western and west-central parts of the state, alone.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
St Louis school shooting - latest: Gunman Orlando Harris was ‘tired of everybody’ after graduating last year
The gunman who shot dead a teacher and pupil in St Louis was identified on Monday evening as a former pupil of the city’s Central VPA High School, where the attack took place. The attacker, named by police as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was shot dead by armed responders. He graduated from the school last year, according to local media reports, though it is not yet known if he had any direct connection to any of the victims.One student told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that she heard the gunman, who she did not recognise, say he was “tired of everybody”...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other half will be taken into […] The post Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
AOL Corp
1 dead, 3 injured after Missouri bridge collapses while under construction
One person is dead and three others are injured after a bridge that was under construction near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed, authorities said. Workers were pouring concrete on the bridge deck when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon, before 2 p.m. local time, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The bridge...
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
FBI warns of "uptick in chatter" following St. Louis school shooting
Special agent Jay Greenberg wants adults to have a conversation with teens about hoaxes or jokes will be dealt with serious consequences. He says his agency noticed an uptick in chatter about potential school shooters around the area.
Mountain lion spotted roaming in Springfield area
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning people in Springfield about a mountain lion roaming the area.This mountain lion is wearing a GPS collar, and traveled all the way from Nebraska to the Illinois capital city.Conservation police continue to track the movements of the mountain lion.Just last week, cameras spotted a mountain lion on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in western Illinois.That mountain lion, or cougar, was later hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.Another mountain lion was also spotted earlier this month in western Illinois....
Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before
The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed. St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school. On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted...
Watch a Huge Dust Devil Chew Up the Dirt in a Missouri Farm Field
I've never seen a tornado, but I've been near a few. I prefer the much less dangerous type of wind events which is why I love this huge dust devil that was captured on video chewing up the dirt in a Missouri farm field. Saw this awesome vortex captured by...
