Epping, ND

KFYR-TV

Two men involved in McKenzie County oil theft waive pretrial hearings

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Two McKenzie County men whom police say were involved in an oil theft operation are heading to trial. Joseph Vandewalker and Mark McGregor were scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but both waived their hearings. Court documents indicate Vandewalker has not reached an agreement with the prosecution, while McGregor’s attorney has requested a 3-day, 12-person trial. Both are charged with conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property.
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston man sentenced to three years for dealing fentanyl in August

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has changed his plea to guilty for planning to sell fentanyl. 51-year-old Matthew Cunningham was charged with conspiracy to deliver and possession of a controlled substance after officers say they found about 49 pills in his truck during a drug deal. He was sentenced to three years in prison with three years probation.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Forsyth, Montana woman changes plea to guilty of killing Sidney man in January

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A Sidney, Montana homicide case came to a close Friday as prosecutors announced a plea deal. Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Brewer returned to a Richland County Court on October 21 to change her plea to guilty. Prosecutors say video surveillance and a handgun found at Brewers home indicated she shot 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein inside his Sidney apartment on January 27, 2022. Brewer originally plead not guilty. She took a plea deal this week, admitting guilt.
SIDNEY, MT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Missing man found in submerged car near Williston

(Williston, ND) -- The search is over for a missing man in Western North Dakota. In a joint announcement released by the McKenzie and Williams County Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Williston Police Department, the announcement was made that missing 62-year-old Benny Armstrong was found inside a vehicle that was pulled from the water Thursday night near the Lewis & Clark boat ramp on Highway 85.
WILLISTON, ND
roundupweb.com

Sugar Beet Harvest Complete

The 2022 sugar beet harvest wrapped up last week with both tonnage and sugar content coming in lower than expected. According to Sidney Sugars agricultural manager Duane Peters, the yield was unusually field specific with highs and lows in individual fields rather than in an overall area. "It seems to have a lot to do with weather, but there's not really any rhyme or reason on the sugar," he said.
SIDNEY, MT

