The 2022 sugar beet harvest wrapped up last week with both tonnage and sugar content coming in lower than expected. According to Sidney Sugars agricultural manager Duane Peters, the yield was unusually field specific with highs and lows in individual fields rather than in an overall area. "It seems to have a lot to do with weather, but there's not really any rhyme or reason on the sugar," he said.

SIDNEY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO