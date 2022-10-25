Read full article on original website
Two men involved in McKenzie County oil theft waive pretrial hearings
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Two McKenzie County men whom police say were involved in an oil theft operation are heading to trial. Joseph Vandewalker and Mark McGregor were scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but both waived their hearings. Court documents indicate Vandewalker has not reached an agreement with the prosecution, while McGregor’s attorney has requested a 3-day, 12-person trial. Both are charged with conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property.
Williston man sentenced to three years for dealing fentanyl in August
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has changed his plea to guilty for planning to sell fentanyl. 51-year-old Matthew Cunningham was charged with conspiracy to deliver and possession of a controlled substance after officers say they found about 49 pills in his truck during a drug deal. He was sentenced to three years in prison with three years probation.
Former North Dakota tribal official pleads guilty to bribery
Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, North Dakota, was an elected representative of the governing body of the Three Affiliated Tribes from the end of 2012 to the middle of 2020.
Forsyth, Montana woman changes plea to guilty of killing Sidney man in January
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A Sidney, Montana homicide case came to a close Friday as prosecutors announced a plea deal. Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Brewer returned to a Richland County Court on October 21 to change her plea to guilty. Prosecutors say video surveillance and a handgun found at Brewers home indicated she shot 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein inside his Sidney apartment on January 27, 2022. Brewer originally plead not guilty. She took a plea deal this week, admitting guilt.
Missing man found in submerged car near Williston
(Williston, ND) -- The search is over for a missing man in Western North Dakota. In a joint announcement released by the McKenzie and Williams County Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Williston Police Department, the announcement was made that missing 62-year-old Benny Armstrong was found inside a vehicle that was pulled from the water Thursday night near the Lewis & Clark boat ramp on Highway 85.
Welcome to The Range: Williston’s newest business brings golf and shooting simulators
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Winter weather has arrived in Williston, meaning that many outdoor activities have come to an end. One new business, however, looks to keep recreational fun going inside. Located inside the Harvest Hills building, The Range gives people a chance to master their swings. “I think if...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
North Dakota’s energy leaders discuss long term future of energy sources
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is known for its oil and gas production, but state Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms expects the future to be more energy-diverse. That was the message at the “Bakken 2030 and Beyond” event last week in Watford City. Helms said that...
Sugar Beet Harvest Complete
The 2022 sugar beet harvest wrapped up last week with both tonnage and sugar content coming in lower than expected. According to Sidney Sugars agricultural manager Duane Peters, the yield was unusually field specific with highs and lows in individual fields rather than in an overall area. "It seems to have a lot to do with weather, but there's not really any rhyme or reason on the sugar," he said.
