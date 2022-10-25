Venice Vikings open playoffs on the road

The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams have not been able to practice at their home field at Wellfield Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Thanks to Pastor Tom Hodge with First Baptist Church, the Vikings have been able to practice and prepare for the playoffs at their new Lakefront location.

6U Kings

Venice 19 — Fort Myers 6

The Kings took on the Fort Myers Falcons in a first-round playoff game this past Saturday and advanced in decisive fashion.

Kings player Azion Williams returned to form after the hurricane break, scoring two long touchdowns.

Kameren Bell and Noamel Martinez both touched the ball for the first time this season and Martinez scored his first touchdown of the year.

The defense didn’t lose a step, surrendering one touchdown on a long run early in the game, but allowed no other points. Wyatt Hrovat, Abel Durant and Greyson Mazzuca patrolled the line, allowing the backing core of Martinez, McCord and newcomer Connor Straebel to stop any chance at a comeback.

The Kings will take on the Lehigh Raiders this Saturday for a chance to play for the Peace River conference championship.

8U Knights

Venice 14 — Fort Myers 13

The Knights were finally able to get back on the field this past Saturday after a few weeks off due to Hurricane Ian, kicking off the Peace River playoffs kicked off in Naples.

The Knights won a nail biter, and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Trailing, 13-0, after some uncharacteristic mistakes early in the first quarter, the Knights regained their midseason form and battled back on both sides of the ball.

Jaeden Charles led the offense with two electric touchdown runs and an extra point kick. Hudson Stough also had several hard-nosed runs to keep the offense moving on critical downs throughout the game.

The defense regained its poise and shut down the Falcons’ offense after the early touchdown. The defense was led by linebackers Stough, Hank Harris, Luke Harris and Jack Wilfong, with several key tackles to keep the Falcons in check and behind the chains.

The Knights will travel back to Naples for the second round of the playoffs to face the Cape Coral Youth Storm this Saturday as they continue their pursuit of a Peace River championship.

10U Lancers

Venice 31 — Sarasota 0

After a three-week delay due to Hurricane Ian, the Lancers traveled down to Naples to take on the Sarasota Sun Devils in the first round of the playoffs this past weekend.

The Lancers offense came out strong in the first quarter, opening the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass quarterback TJ Zehr to Mason Polley on the team’s first drive.

On the ensuing Sarasota possession, defensive lineman Jack Hackney stripped the running back of the football and it was recovered by Gage Warrington, giving the Lancers great field possession on their second possession. Two plays later, running back Jase Bigelow found an open hole for a 25-yard touchdown run and Polley converted the extra-point kick.

The Lancers defense showed no mercy for Sarasota all day long, allowing zero first downs — picking up right where they left off on the season was delayed.

The defense lead by Colton McCord, Lev Alvarado, Gunnar Franzen, Anthony Alexander, Wyatt McCord and Aidan Powell. This defensive unit has allowed just two first downs and zero touchdowns in seven games.

Shortly before halftime, Zehr found a wide-open Owen McCord for a 35-yard touchdown pass, adding to the the Lancers’ 20-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Lancers chose to keep the ball in the ground with big runs from running backs Caden Davezac and Bigelow, which allowed fellow running back Ashton Loverin to score his first touchdown of the day from seven yards out. In the fourth quarter, running back Nicolas Stough scored the final touchdown of the game from 15 yards out.

This great running attack by the Lancers wouldn’t have been possible without the outstanding blocking of the offensive line led by Xander Moore, Christopher Kessel, Deegan Lynn, Matthew Vanover, Anthony Serino, Kaden Levy, Santino Deluca, Austin Summerford and Butrum and Blake Gouge.

The Lancers will advance to the second round of the playoffs, traveling back to Naples next weekend to take on the Fort Myers Fire Cats.

12U Crusaders

Venice 28 — Fort Myers 6

The Crusaders traveled to Naples to face the third-seeded Fort Myers Falcons in round one of the conference playoffs.

The Falcons received the ball first and Venice forced a quick turnover to start the game. Curtis Bowdre had multiple sacks on the day. Polo Bryant, Nico Brasco, Andre Avram and Alex Duff set the tone all game with multiple tackles from all of them. Austin Bowman, Broghan Zensen, Elijah Gooden and Bryce Bigelow led the back end to help hold the Falcons to only six points.

Gooden, Bigelow and Bowdre also got in the end zone. Offensive lineman Ryan Weimer, Andre Avram, Mathew Raney, Russell McCord and Bennett Thompson all had a great day blocking.

Malachi Montgomery also scored on a reverse on a kick return. The Crusaders head to Naples next week to face the North Fort Myers Knights.

14U Warriors

Sarasota 37 — Venice 8

