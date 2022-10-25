ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams DT Aaron Donald Cuts Ties with Kanye West & Donda Sports, Releases Statement

By Zach Dimmitt
RamDigest
RamDigest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtwLf_0imW1MU700

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald once called his decision to join rap superstar Kanye West and Donda Sports "a no-brainer."

Now, that choice has been flipped on its head in what Donald clearly feels is another no-brainer move. He announced Tuesday that he will be parting ways with the agency after West said he wouldn't apologize for recent antisemitic remarks.

Said Donald and his wife Erica in a joint statement on Twitter: "We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race."

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time All-Pro, had announced in May that he'd be teaming up with West and former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who announced prior to LA's win in Super Bowl LVI in February that he was taking on the role as president of Donda Sports.

Donald is joined by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown as another prominent athlete who announced the intent to part ways with Donda Sports.

The Rams (3-3) and Donald will continue NFL action on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.

