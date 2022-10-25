Read full article on original website
City leaders of Jackson want feedback on how to improve city
How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Vienna School Superintendent Joshua Stafford skydived with other educators, Golden Knights
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/26
A man who pleaded guilty in the murder of a Carbondale man will spend more than 4 decades in prison for the crime. Cape Girardeau's Urban Deer Hunting is in full swing, and with that comes a list a park closings. RAW VIDEO: Mo. House Dist. 147 candidate debate. Updated:...
Should Illinois break away from Cook County? Ballot referendum in Hardin County wants to know
Piece by Piece: Murder victim’s remains identified more than 40 years later
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 40 years after a murder victim’s remains are found in Cape Girardeau County, a family in Texas can finally grieve and say goodbye. The story is not a murder mystery. The family of 26-year-old Everette Guy Travis knew he was killed...
Some Cape Girardeau parks to close for urban deer hunt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some parks will close for the urban deer hunt. According to the city of Cape Girardeau, the following parks will be closed and clearly marked with “No Trespassing” signs. Delaware Park. Twin Trees Park. Cape Rock Lower Circle. Fountain Park. These parks will...
Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights
MOUNT VERNON Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois educators skydived with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Wednesday, October 26. According to a release from Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the Golden Knights flew in from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on a Viking Air UV-18 Twin Otter. Educators from...
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
MT. VERNON, Ill. – Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area. The arrests were part of an ongoing joint investigation into narcotics dealing. Members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, the Jefferson County...
Tasty Tuesday: The German Cook 10/25
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
Redhawks football 2022 season tickets for sale
IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district
FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
Cape Girardeau man facing 6 counts of weapon, drug delivery charges
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, from Cape Girardeau, Mo. was arrested on October 23. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant charging Robertson...
Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, parking will not be allowed...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You may not be able to walk to Tower Rock by this weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, due to the projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot soon.
