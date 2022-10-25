Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.
As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne.
The far right travel lanes are blocked, but traffic is getting by, NSP stated in a tweet.
No other details have been released at this time.
