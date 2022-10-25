School bus driver will not face charges after arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A school bus driver will not face charges after they were arrested on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
CSSD police made the arrest after an investigation at the Cheyenne bus yard which 8 News Now reported earlier on Tuesday.
The District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges in this case.
