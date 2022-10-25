ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

School bus driver will not face charges after arrest

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A school bus driver will not face charges after they were arrested on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.

CSSD police made the arrest after an investigation at the Cheyenne bus yard which 8 News Now reported earlier on Tuesday.

The District Attorney’s Office has declined to press charges in this case.

news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: Missing man located

UPDATE: Donald Phelps has been located, and is safe, according to Las Vegas Metro police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man last seen in the central valley. Donald Phelps was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 in the 6200 block of west Oakey in the Spring Valley area. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
