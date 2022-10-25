Read full article on original website
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
Halloween fun at Cielo Vista Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate Halloween in style, El Paso area residents are invited to the festivities happening at Cielo Vista Mall on Halloween night. Ghouls and boys are invited to trick or treat around Cielo Vista Mall in their best costumes on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Starting at […]
Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal […]
Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
El Paso News
El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
Top 5 Reasons Why El Paso Stands Out From The Rest Of Texas
El Paso is unique in a number of ways. here are 5 of them. KLAQ wants to send you to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I've been putting together "top 5" lists. Here's are 5 ways El Paso is WAY different from the rest of Texas.
El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man remains in the hospital after suffering a random attack when a stranger slashed his throat in Louisville, Kentucky October 24. Oscar Sanchez is a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso. He was attending a conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in his role as facilities The post El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
thecwtc.com
'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
nmsuroundup.com
Tips and tricks for Doordashing in Las Cruces
We’ve all been there. It’s 5 PM. You’re sitting in your apartment or dorm with not much to do. You’re bored and could use some extra cash, but you don’t want to get another job because school has made your schedule so inconsistent. If only you had a side hustle you could take advantage of practically any time…
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
Las Cruces Police encourages proper drug disposal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29 for anyone who wishes to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. LCPD, along with DEA and other law enforcement agencies, will be holding the event at multiple locations on Oct. 29 from […]
El Paso News
UMC offers discounted mammograms, COVID-19 boosters at event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will hold a walk-in 3D mammogram and vaccination event for women and families in El Paso on Friday, Oct. 28. The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UMC East Clinic located at 1521 Joe Battle Blvd. For...
Renting In Texas: Trendy Neighborhoods In El Paso, San Antonio
Renting is at its highest level in half a century, with over 43 million households currently living in rentals. Although renting was previously considered an alternative brought on solely by circumstances, one-third of this decade’s renters now say that it’s a matter of choice. So, which zip codes to renters prefer???
Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
KOAT 7
“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
Santa Teresa air show will help fight cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth annual Flight to Fight air show will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dona Ana International Jetport in Santa Teresa. All proceeds will be donated for cancer research. Aircraft will be participating as will the West Texas Corvette Club. The event […]
