El Paso, TX

KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Halloween fun at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate Halloween in style, El Paso area residents are invited to the festivities happening at Cielo Vista Mall on Halloween night. Ghouls and boys are invited to trick or treat around Cielo Vista Mall in their best costumes on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Starting at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca  and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man remains in the hospital after suffering a random attack when a stranger slashed his throat in Louisville, Kentucky October 24. Oscar Sanchez is a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso. He was attending a conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in his role as facilities The post El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
EL PASO, TX
thecwtc.com

'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Tips and tricks for Doordashing in Las Cruces

We’ve all been there. It’s 5 PM. You’re sitting in your apartment or dorm with not much to do. You’re bored and could use some extra cash, but you don’t want to get another job because school has made your schedule so inconsistent. If only you had a side hustle you could take advantage of practically any time…
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Police encourages proper drug disposal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29 for anyone who wishes to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. LCPD, along with DEA and other law enforcement agencies, will be holding the event at multiple locations on Oct. 29 from […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

UMC offers discounted mammograms, COVID-19 boosters at event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will hold a walk-in 3D mammogram and vaccination event for women and families in El Paso on Friday, Oct. 28. The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UMC East Clinic located at 1521 Joe Battle Blvd. For...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Renting In Texas: Trendy Neighborhoods In El Paso, San Antonio

Renting is at its highest level in half a century, with over 43 million households currently living in rentals. Although renting was previously considered an alternative brought on solely by circumstances, one-third of this decade’s renters now say that it’s a matter of choice. So, which zip codes to renters prefer???
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Santa Teresa air show will help fight cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth annual Flight to Fight air show will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dona Ana International Jetport in Santa Teresa. All proceeds will be donated for cancer research. Aircraft will be participating as will the West Texas Corvette Club. The event […]
SANTA TERESA, NM

