West Virginia domestic violence shelter hosts event showing victims’ struggles

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article discusses domestic violence and abuse.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A free program to show people the hardships domestic violence victims go through was hosted on Tuesday.

The event called “In Their Shoes: An Exercise in Empathy” was hosted by the Branches Domestic Violence Shelter.

It showed how hard it can be for victims and survivors to leave certain situations, from economic hardship to keeping their children safe.

Branches offers inclusive advice on their website, as well as support groups and a crisis line. The facility is open 24/7 to provide immediate housing. You can find their website by clicking here . Their website offers a button on their homepage that will redirect you to a fake Google screen .

If you or a loved one is in a domestic violence situation where they believe their computer usage may be monitored. The shelter says to use a safer computer, contact the Branches Domestic Violence Shelter directly at 304-529-2382 , or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) . If you are in immediate danger, you can call 911 .

The Branches Domestic Violence Shelters offers safety planning tips on their website that you can find by clicking here .

