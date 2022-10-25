ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Man facing charges after attempting to molest elderly woman with dementia

Pompano Beach, FL - A man's been arrested after he allegedly molested an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease at a South Florida assisted living facility. Pompano Beach police arrested Guiollermo Llanos on Sunday after Llanos was caught trying to remove the victim's clothing who yelled "no" and "stop." Investigators say...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Miami Mother Arrested For Egging Son To Fight School Kid, Joining The Brawl

A South Florida mother is facing charges for allegedly egging her son to fight another boy and then joining the brawl, WPLG reports. Bianca Maria Parilla, 29, of Miami, appeared in Miami-Dade court Tuesday (October 25) for felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. The incident happened on October 20 at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to an arrest report from Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Smoking Hot Florida Commissioner Lied To See Boyfriend At Detention Center

A North Bay Village commissioner pretended to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic when social visits were suspended. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to three petty misdemeanors for attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy