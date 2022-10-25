Read full article on original website
Western Technical College welcomes trick-or-treaters to residence hall
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Halloween started a little early for kids visiting Western Technical College on Thursday night. Students at the residence hall threw a Halloween bash with games, a scavenger hunt, and plenty of candy. Student life leaders say it’s great fun for kids, but it also allows the students in the dorms to feel connected to where...
G-E-T Performing Arts Center bringing in variety of professional acts
GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT)– A rural performance venue is expanding its types of performances. G-E-T’s Performing Arts Center has hosted school productions since it opened in November of 2020, but this year the center is bringing in non-school district performers from outside the region. Six professional performances are coming...
Peter “Pete” M. Weess
Peter M. Weess, age 64, of Winona passed away on October 22, 2022 at UW Health Madison. Pete was born July 1, 1958 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Byron and Marion Weess. He grew up in La Crosse and graduated with the class of 1976. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1983.
Winona football soars past Albert Lea, 56-13
The Winona football team began its playoff run with a 56-13 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Winhawks will travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
Olive June Stern
Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Readstown, WI to Carl and Bessie Olson. Olive was the valedictorian of the Readstown High School class of 1947. She married Donald George Stern in 1951 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage with her soulmate. Olive enjoyed a long career at the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and made many friends there among her colleagues. After retirement she and Don enjoyed 10 years of snowbirding in Tucson, AZ before they settled in Onalaska. They were lifelong residents of the La Crosse area. Olive was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.
Bangor’s historical district now on National Register of Historic Places
BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — An area village is being recognized for its timeless beauty. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Bangor’s Historic District is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The district–which is only two blocks long–was once a hub for retail sales, banking, and professional services...
Rushford-Peterson football cruises past Hayfield, 41-6
Rushford-Peterson began its playoff run with a dominant victory over Hayfield on Tuesday night, 41-6. The trojans will head to Bethlehem Academy on Saturday.
Aquinas Volleyball prepping for section semi-final clash with Westby on Thursday
The Aquinas volleyball team has yet lose a set in the playoffs so far. The Blugolds have shut out Mondovi, Fall Creek and Cashton at home, and now they’re preparing for their biggest challenge to date; a showdown with the 32-1 Norsemen on Thursday night in Westby. “At the...
Holmen Volleyball wins Play of the Week for October 25
The Holmen volleyball team is still alive after surviving a five-set thriller on Saturday against DeForest. The Vikings will continue their playoff quest Thursday night on the road against Middleton. Good luck to the Vikings!
Holmen Volleyball gearing up for section semi-final on Thursday
The Holmen volleyball team survived a five-set thriller over the weekend as the Vikings held on to defeat DeForest. Now, they’ll face an even tougher challenge as they head on the road to take on Middleton, a team they beat last season on their way to the state tournament.
