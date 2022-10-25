ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

news8000.com

G-E-T Performing Arts Center bringing in variety of professional acts

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT)– A rural performance venue is expanding its types of performances. G-E-T’s Performing Arts Center has hosted school productions since it opened in November of 2020, but this year the center is bringing in non-school district performers from outside the region. Six professional performances are coming...
GALESVILLE, WI
news8000.com

Peter “Pete” M. Weess

Peter M. Weess, age 64, of Winona passed away on October 22, 2022 at UW Health Madison. Pete was born July 1, 1958 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Byron and Marion Weess. He grew up in La Crosse and graduated with the class of 1976. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1983.
WINONA, MN
news8000.com

Winona football soars past Albert Lea, 56-13

The Winona football team began its playoff run with a 56-13 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Winhawks will travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WINONA, MN
news8000.com

Olive June Stern

Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Readstown, WI to Carl and Bessie Olson. Olive was the valedictorian of the Readstown High School class of 1947. She married Donald George Stern in 1951 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage with her soulmate. Olive enjoyed a long career at the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and made many friends there among her colleagues. After retirement she and Don enjoyed 10 years of snowbirding in Tucson, AZ before they settled in Onalaska. They were lifelong residents of the La Crosse area. Olive was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Bangor’s historical district now on National Register of Historic Places

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — An area village is being recognized for its timeless beauty. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Bangor’s Historic District is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The district–which is only two blocks long–was once a hub for retail sales, banking, and professional services...
BANGOR, WI
news8000.com

Rushford-Peterson football cruises past Hayfield, 41-6

Rushford-Peterson began its playoff run with a dominant victory over Hayfield on Tuesday night, 41-6. The trojans will head to Bethlehem Academy on Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
RUSHFORD, MN
news8000.com

Holmen Volleyball wins Play of the Week for October 25

The Holmen volleyball team is still alive after surviving a five-set thriller on Saturday against DeForest. The Vikings will continue their playoff quest Thursday night on the road against Middleton. Good luck to the Vikings!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Holmen Volleyball gearing up for section semi-final on Thursday

The Holmen volleyball team survived a five-set thriller over the weekend as the Vikings held on to defeat DeForest. Now, they’ll face an even tougher challenge as they head on the road to take on Middleton, a team they beat last season on their way to the state tournament.
HOLMEN, WI

