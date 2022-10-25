ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

2 killed in Covina Halloween party shooting

COVINA, Calif. - A shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina Sunday morning has left two men dead and two other men in unknown condition at a hospital, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street regarding a gunshot...
COVINA, CA
4 arrested for allegedly robbing Upland beauty store, assaulting customers

UPLAND, Calif. - Four people were arrested after allegedly robbing a beauty supply store at the Colonies Crossroads in Upland and allegedly assaulting multiple customers. Upland Police were called to the Colonies on Friday night after reports that a group of people had robbed the store and assaulted two customers in the store. The suspected thieves had fled by the time officers had gotten to the store. Officials said they were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle, and after searching the area posted up at various spots on the nearby freeway.
UPLAND, CA
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA
LAPD police station to be renamed in honor of Margaret 'Peggy' York

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department Friday announced the renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station in honor of Margaret "Peggy" York, the department's first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station in Glassell Park "a true testament to her steadfast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by car in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A 2-year-old girl riding her scooter died after being struck by a car in Irvine. The collision happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road. According to the Irvine Police Department, the child was riding...
IRVINE, CA
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Halloween warning: Parents urged to check for drugs mixed with candy

State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children's candy this Halloween -- especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
Evacuations lifted for San Jacinto chemical spill

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - Evacuations in San Jacinto in Riverside County have been lifted after several families were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to a chemical spill in the area. Fire officials in Riverside County reported a "strong chemical smell" near the 800 block of Shaver...
SAN JACINTO, CA
Orange County seeing record numbers of children's respiratory illnesses

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Homeless center opens in Fullerton; Newsom joins ribbon-cutting

FULLERTON, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a "unified command center" for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
FULLERTON, CA
Dozens of vote centers now open across LA County

LOS ANGELES - Election Day is Nov. 8, and early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County. Dozens of vote centers opened Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early. An early voting center has already been operating at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro dead at 63: Report

LOS ANGELES - Darren Henley, also known as D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for California punk rock band Dead Kennedys, died Friday in his Los Angeles home, according to a statement from the band. He was 63 years old. "Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 25th straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 25th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.2 cents to $5.632. The average price has dropped 86.2 cents over the past 25 days, including 3.5 cents Saturday, to its lowest...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

