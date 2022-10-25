Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
foxla.com
2 killed in Covina Halloween party shooting
COVINA, Calif. - A shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina Sunday morning has left two men dead and two other men in unknown condition at a hospital, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street regarding a gunshot...
foxla.com
4 arrested for allegedly robbing Upland beauty store, assaulting customers
UPLAND, Calif. - Four people were arrested after allegedly robbing a beauty supply store at the Colonies Crossroads in Upland and allegedly assaulting multiple customers. Upland Police were called to the Colonies on Friday night after reports that a group of people had robbed the store and assaulted two customers in the store. The suspected thieves had fled by the time officers had gotten to the store. Officials said they were able to get a description of the suspects' vehicle, and after searching the area posted up at various spots on the nearby freeway.
foxla.com
Man shot in face, killed at Westlake bus stop
Police said a woman shot a man in the face while he was waiting at a bus stop in Westlake. The man died at the hospital.
foxla.com
OC baby, 14-year-old girl kidnapped by own relatives during armed robbery in Westminster
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Four people, including a baby and a 14-year-old girl, were at the center of a horrific crime spree where their own relatives kidnapped them during a violent armed robbery in Westminster. The Westminster Police Department responded to a call in the 14300 block of Pine Street...
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
foxla.com
South LA man serving life in prison now free after DNA evidence proved him innocent
LOS ANGELES - A South LA man convicted of life without the possibility of parole is now free after spending 38 years in prison. District Attorney George Gascón vacated his conviction after DNA evidence showed another man responsible for the crimes he was convicted of. Maurice Hastings, 69, served...
foxla.com
Anthony McClain death: Pasadena PD Board rules officers didn't violate policy in use of force arrest
PASADENA, Calif. - The Pasadena Police Department announced on Friday the internal review of the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Anthony McClain found the officers did not violate the department’s policy in the use-of-force arrest. McClain was fatally shot in the back by Pasadena police on...
foxla.com
LAPD police station to be renamed in honor of Margaret 'Peggy' York
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department Friday announced the renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station in honor of Margaret "Peggy" York, the department's first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station in Glassell Park "a true testament to her steadfast...
foxla.com
Toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by car in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - A 2-year-old girl riding her scooter died after being struck by a car in Irvine. The collision happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road. According to the Irvine Police Department, the child was riding...
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
foxla.com
Halloween warning: Parents urged to check for drugs mixed with candy
State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children's candy this Halloween -- especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
foxla.com
Halloween haunted house for terminally ill girl reopens at new location after problems with first address
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Caitlin Manor Haunted House in San Bernardino has reopened at a new location after city officials shut down the previous location due to a permit issue. The haunted house is now hosted out of 648 W. 4th Street in San Bernardino. The haunted house was...
foxla.com
Evacuations lifted for San Jacinto chemical spill
SAN JACINTO, Calif. - Evacuations in San Jacinto in Riverside County have been lifted after several families were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to a chemical spill in the area. Fire officials in Riverside County reported a "strong chemical smell" near the 800 block of Shaver...
foxla.com
Orange County seeing record numbers of children's respiratory illnesses
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric...
foxla.com
Homeless center opens in Fullerton; Newsom joins ribbon-cutting
FULLERTON, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a "unified command center" for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
foxla.com
Dozens of vote centers now open across LA County
LOS ANGELES - Election Day is Nov. 8, and early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County. Dozens of vote centers opened Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early. An early voting center has already been operating at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office...
foxla.com
Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro dead at 63: Report
LOS ANGELES - Darren Henley, also known as D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for California punk rock band Dead Kennedys, died Friday in his Los Angeles home, according to a statement from the band. He was 63 years old. "Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
foxla.com
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop for 25th straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 25th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.2 cents to $5.632. The average price has dropped 86.2 cents over the past 25 days, including 3.5 cents Saturday, to its lowest...
