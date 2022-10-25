Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Did you see something in the sky on Thursday evening?. Family and friends describe the 81-year-old pastor as a kind, generous man who devoted his life to helping others. 3 former Mesa police officers accused of sexual misconduct. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two of the officer's cases involve prostitutes,...
AZFamily
Family remembers, wants answers over couple hit and killed by driver in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family is mourning the loss of their loved ones who were killed while crossing the street in Phoenix. The accident happened in April, and the family says they are still looking for some answers. The family wants to know why the driver who hit...
AZFamily
Police arrest suspect in burglary of Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say an arrest has been made in connection to a reported burglary of gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, was arrested Thursday after an officer recognized him in surveillance photos shown on 3TV, police records said.
KTAR.com
Man accused of attacking Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer earlier this month, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an assault on the train around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
AZFamily
Tempe officers involved in shooting with wanted suspect in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say Tempe officers were involved in a shooting with a wanted suspect on Thursday afternoon in Mesa. The shooting happened near Broadway and Alma School roads around 3:30 p.m. Mesa police say their officers were called to help Tempe police for a suspect driving...
AZFamily
Glendale police asks for public's help to find stolen French bulldog
DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car. Arizona mother warning others after daughter sent to ICU with RSV. Kelly Soares and her 10-month-old daughter Brielle spent six days in the Phoenix Children’s Hospital ICU with RSV. Phoenix Mercury...
12news.com
Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
AZFamily
Glendale police looking for suspects accused of stealing French bulldog
GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department is trying to track down the people responsible for stealing a woman’s dog. It happened on Oct. 5 in a mobile home park near 63rd and Maryland avenues. Detectives say the 28-year-old woman was walking her French bulldog named Niño when a man got out of his car and walked up to her. “He said something about ‘give me the dog’, or made some comment about the cost of the dog,” said Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale PD.
AZFamily
Man gets life sentences for multiple murders, robberies in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 25-year-old man is set to spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for multiple Phoenix murders and armed robberies. Last month, Julian Anthony Perry pleaded guilty to nine felonies, which included four counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says the charges stemmed from three separate murder investigations in 2017 and 2018 in central Phoenix and the West Valley.
AZFamily
Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by Phoenix driver
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Cochise County officials will not hand count all races. Updated: 5...
12news.com
Undercover operation leads to 16 child crimes arrests across Arizona, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Authorities announced that an undercover operation between the Phoenix Police Department and several other state and federal agencies has led to 16 child crime arrests across Arizona. Referred to as "Operation Tangled Web," undercover detectives placed ads on websites that were "commonly sought out by suspects seeking...
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab recovers first batch of rainbow multicolored fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’ve heard a lot about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” the brightly colored pills which can turn deadly with minimal contact. But, for the first time, Phoenix police have it in their crime lab. Traditional fentanyl looks like a small blue-colored pill. However, the Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Boy found unresponsive in Surprise hotel room; mom arrested for drug possession
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police in Surprise say they have arrested a woman after her son was found unresponsive on Oct. 26. Officers, were reportedly sent to the area of a motel near Bell and El Mirage Roads, following a 911 call. When officers arrived, police say they found the unresponsive boy inside a room at the motel.
AZFamily
Records: Man who allegedly opened fire on Phoenix officers was arrested for attempted murder in 2020
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers are recovering after a Colorado Springs man reportedly opened fire while being taken into custody on Tuesday morning. Police say that just before 7 a.m., officers were called out to a complex near 16th Street and Morten Avenue, just north of Glendale Avenue, for reports of a fight.
AZFamily
8-year-old girl in critical condition after road rage shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A young girl is in critical condition, and two men are hospitalized after police say a road rage incident turned violent late Thursday morning in north Phoenix. Just before 11 a.m., Phoenix police and firefighters responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway,...
Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
AZFamily
Surveillace photos show possible suspect after Katie Hobbs' campaign office burglarized
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors says they'll only do a partial hand count audit of the ballots. Kari Lake responds to reports of burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lake said during a presser she couldn't believe Hobbs would blame her or her team...
AZFamily
The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive
Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. Tonight's jackpot has climbed to around 700 million dollars!. Parents warned of toxic Halloween makeup. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Face painting, makeup and hair...
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped in Mesa was going 90 mph, had his headlights off, DPS says
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) — A wrong-way driver was reportedly going 90 miles per hour and had his headlights off on the U.S. 60 in Mesa before he was arrested on Tuesday night. The Department of Public Safety says just before 10 p.m., 33-year-old Justin Gene Lum was spotted by multiple witnesses going east on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 44th Street. He reportedly continued driving his Mazda sedan, with the headlights off, the wrong way onto the U.S. 60.
fox10phoenix.com
Newly released security footage shows police encounter with Arizona candidate
FOX 10 obtained video of an incident involving a Republican Arizona candidate cited for public sexual indecency. Randy Kaufman is running for the Maricopa County Community College District's Governing Board. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has the latest.
Comments / 0