Sun City, AZ

AZFamily

Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood

Did you see something in the sky on Thursday evening?. Family and friends describe the 81-year-old pastor as a kind, generous man who devoted his life to helping others. 3 former Mesa police officers accused of sexual misconduct. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two of the officer's cases involve prostitutes,...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest suspect in burglary of Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say an arrest has been made in connection to a reported burglary of gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, was arrested Thursday after an officer recognized him in surveillance photos shown on 3TV, police records said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of attacking Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer earlier this month, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an assault on the train around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe officers involved in shooting with wanted suspect in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say Tempe officers were involved in a shooting with a wanted suspect on Thursday afternoon in Mesa. The shooting happened near Broadway and Alma School roads around 3:30 p.m. Mesa police say their officers were called to help Tempe police for a suspect driving...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale police asks for public's help to find stolen French bulldog

DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car. Arizona mother warning others after daughter sent to ICU with RSV. Kelly Soares and her 10-month-old daughter Brielle spent six days in the Phoenix Children’s Hospital ICU with RSV. Phoenix Mercury...
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale police looking for suspects accused of stealing French bulldog

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department is trying to track down the people responsible for stealing a woman’s dog. It happened on Oct. 5 in a mobile home park near 63rd and Maryland avenues. Detectives say the 28-year-old woman was walking her French bulldog named Niño when a man got out of his car and walked up to her. “He said something about ‘give me the dog’, or made some comment about the cost of the dog,” said Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale PD.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man gets life sentences for multiple murders, robberies in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 25-year-old man is set to spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for multiple Phoenix murders and armed robberies. Last month, Julian Anthony Perry pleaded guilty to nine felonies, which included four counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says the charges stemmed from three separate murder investigations in 2017 and 2018 in central Phoenix and the West Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Wrong-way driver stopped in Mesa was going 90 mph, had his headlights off, DPS says

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) — A wrong-way driver was reportedly going 90 miles per hour and had his headlights off on the U.S. 60 in Mesa before he was arrested on Tuesday night. The Department of Public Safety says just before 10 p.m., 33-year-old Justin Gene Lum was spotted by multiple witnesses going east on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 44th Street. He reportedly continued driving his Mazda sedan, with the headlights off, the wrong way onto the U.S. 60.
MESA, AZ

