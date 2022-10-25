GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department is trying to track down the people responsible for stealing a woman’s dog. It happened on Oct. 5 in a mobile home park near 63rd and Maryland avenues. Detectives say the 28-year-old woman was walking her French bulldog named Niño when a man got out of his car and walked up to her. “He said something about ‘give me the dog’, or made some comment about the cost of the dog,” said Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale PD.

