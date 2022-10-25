Read full article on original website
wakg.com
Henry County Names Bridges After Fallen Officers
Henry County announced on Tuesday that they have honored the memory of seven fallen officers by naming bridges after them. “Tonight, we recognized the Henry County law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community. Each officer had a bridge in Henry County named in their honor,” a Facebook post from the county said.
virginiamercury.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican Congressional candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both incumbents. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the...
wallstreetwindow.com
Can The Pittsylvania County Political Clown Show Please Come To An End? – Mike Swanson
Yes that screen shot picture is real. I went to last week’s Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting and thought Westover Supervisor Ronald Scearce was wearing one of his vacation shirts. That’s what it looked like from where I was sitting, but I found out the next day that he was wearing a clown shirt.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Pittsylvania Community Services to expand and increase staffing
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is expanding to offer 23-hour crisis stabilization and increase staffing. Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services provides mental health and substance use and prevention services for those in the Danville and Pittsylvania County area. They recently received $100,000 in funding from Pittsylvania County to expand its...
Franklin News Post
Boones Mill police equipment upgraded
Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century. Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.
WSLS
Two staff members hurt, one charged after hit and run at Christiansburg High School parking lot
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A 45-year-old is facing charges after a hit and run outside of Christiansburg High School that left two staff members injured, according to school officials. Authorities say the incident happened in the parking lot on Tuesday (Oct.25) after a physical confrontation between juveniles. When officers arrived...
WDBJ7.com
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman has been charged with felonies after a hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School Tuesday, according to the Town of Christiansburg. Police say they were called about reports of 45-year-old Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes hitting, with her vehicle, two Christiansburg High School staff members, one a...
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Authorities seek information on teen missing since Oct. 21
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old male. Dale Lee Canterbury Jr. was last seen in Bedford on Oct. 21. Canterbury was last seen wearing a jean jacket, jeans with writing on them, and white Nike shoes, and may have a buzz-styled haircut. He...
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the person shown in the attached photographs. Police say the person is wanted for questioning about a fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022. 26-year-old Aaron Collins of Concord...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WSLS
Franklin County woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that Veronica Jones has been found safe on Wednesday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in...
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Amherst County shooting arrested
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Joshua Aaron Dominguez was arrested without incident at approximately 3:15 p.m. at a residence on Amethyst Lane Wednesday. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible sightings of the suspect by community members. They thank the community for their part in arresting...
wakg.com
Danville Police Department Holding Open House for New Headquarters
The Danville Police Department is hosting an open house for their new headquarters on November 5 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend. This community event allows citizens to ask questions, speak with police officers, and receive a tour of the new state of the art headquarters.
