SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Why Massachusetts resisted Mitt Romney 2.0
Chris Doughty’s resume fit the mold of past successful GOP governors but the party faithful went in a different direction.
Kemp, Abrams clash in final debate, but agree to accept election results
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams clashed in their final debate on Sunday over issues ranging from abortion to voting rights and COVID-19 precautions. But they both agreed to accept the election results. Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams in the state’s gubernatorial race in 2018, but...
Leaders nationwide seek help as nearly 2 million migrants reportedly settled in US
WASHINGTON (TND) — A new census data report indicates that 1.8 million illegal migrants have settled in the U.S. since President Joe Biden took office. The report from Customs and Border Protection is just the latest to highlight the ongoing crisis at the southern border. Weeks ago, the agency...
