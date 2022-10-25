Tuesday Night Forecast: More rain possible Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with winds decreasing early. Low: 46. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 73. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Another beautiful day with clouds arriving from our west in the evening. Low: 48. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as another front moves through the area. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. High: 63. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 54. High: 64. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending a warmer. Low: 52, High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 49. High: 72. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Low: 51. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

