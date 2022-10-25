ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Night Forecast: More rain possible Friday

By Carson Vickroy
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with winds decreasing early. Low: 46. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 73. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Another beautiful day with clouds arriving from our west in the evening. Low: 48. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as another front moves through the area. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. High: 63. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 54. High: 64. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending a warmer. Low: 52, High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 49. High: 72. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Low: 51. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Night Forecast: Rain will washout Friday

TONIGHT: A couple of clouds passing through prior to midnight with rain chances increasing toward daybreak. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 56. Winds: E 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms increasing throughout the morning with widespread rain in the afternoon. The overall severe weather threat will remain low. Chance of rain: 90%. […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Midday Forecast: Rain expected through Saturday morning

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Rain will be steady at times. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. A steady rain early, then scattered showers late. Lows in the upper-50s. […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 10 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week ten and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Whitehouse 32 at Texas High 27- FINAL Lindale 43 at Jacksonville 28- FINAL Pine Tree 23 at Mount Pleasant 13- FINAL Community 37 at Mabank […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Oil Palace owner Bobby Joe Manziel Jr. dies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of the famed East Texas venue, The Oil Palace, Bobby Joe Manziel Jr. has died, according to an announcement from The Oil Palace. The Oil Palace is the largest music venue within 90 miles of Tyler, according to The Oil Palace’s website. According to the Oil Palace, ground broke […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
Community Policy