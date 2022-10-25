Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Suns’ Win Over the Warriors
The Phoenix Suns exploded on offense tonight to take a commanding victory over the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. Another night means another Devin Booker masterclass. And yet again, Booker was the only Suns player to score over 20 points (34). With tonight’s win, Phoenix has 145 career...
Suns PF Jae Crowder Finally Speaks on Trade Speculation
NBA insider Chris Haynes spoke with Jae Crowder and revealed the power forward's thoughts during the Suns-Warriors broadcast on Tuesday.
Suns SG Devin Booker is Playing Like the Best Player in the NBA
After an extraordinary four-game stretch to open the season, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker finds himself as one of the top talents in the league thus far.
Watch Steph Curry Make This Absurd Shot In Warriors-Suns Game
Steph Curry hit a fantastic shot in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver Responds To LeBron James After Plea To Own NBA Team In Las Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has been vocal about his hopes to own an NBA franchise, following in the footsteps of other league legends who have transitioned into a management role after retiring. Michael Jordan is the most prominent NBA icon to own a franchise, serving as the Charlotte...
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
NBA Insider Throws Cold Water on Jazz Hot Start
Which year are the Utah Jazz playing for?
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
NBC Sports
Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors
The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
Forbes: Suns’ value sees highest percent increase in 2022
The Phoenix Suns in 2022 are valued by Forbes at $2.7 billion, which ranks 13th in the NBA but comes with the largest increase in value compared to the publication’s valuation in 2021. Phoenix’s value increased by 50% from last year, when it was estimated to be worth $1.8...
NBC Sports
Klay's old remarks on rookie Booker go viral after ejection
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker went back and forth during the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Their heated exchange resulted in the Splash Brother getting an early escort to the locker room. One day after Thompson's first career ejection, comments from July of 2016 by...
Suns Increased Value More Than Any Other Team in Last Year
The Phoenix Suns ranked No. 13 by Forbes in their updated evaluations of each NBA franchise.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Is The Reason Why Pro Athletes Pay Taxes In Every State They Play: California Forced Him To Pay Taxes And Illinois Got Its Revenge
Michael Jordan is one of the most influential basketball players of all time, as he became one of the most famous athletes of all time during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The shooting guard was simply unbelievable, doing never-before-seen stuff in Windy City, catching the attention of a lot of people around the world.
Suns push past defenseless Warriors for 134-105 win, Frustrated Thompson ejected
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 134-105 on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson's first career ejection and seven technical fouls.Both teams lost their cool at various times during the third quarter, with all of the technical fouls called in less than six minutes. Thompson received two quick technicals and was ejected after having words with Booker, who also received a technical because of the exchange.Thompson finished with two points on 1-for-8 shooting, including 0 of 5 from 3-point...
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson
When he was coming out of the NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker was often compared to Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson for a few different reasons. Now fast forward to present day, where Booker has eclipsed not only expectations but also the Thompson comparison itself. During the...
The last flower shop on Baseline Road tells a story of family resilience and a bygone era
Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this article misstated the year Nick Nakagawa died. With a golf club, shopping plazas and apartment complexes, south Phoenix’s landscape has has evolved since the Nakagawa family established their business, Baseline Flowers, near 40th Street and Baseline Road around 70 years ago. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Baseline Road between 32nd and 48th...
Comments / 0