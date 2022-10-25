ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Independent

Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Yardbarker

Fans React to Suns’ Win Over the Warriors

The Phoenix Suns exploded on offense tonight to take a commanding victory over the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. Another night means another Devin Booker masterclass. And yet again, Booker was the only Suns player to score over 20 points (34). With tonight’s win, Phoenix has 145 career...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors

The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Klay's old remarks on rookie Booker go viral after ejection

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker went back and forth during the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Their heated exchange resulted in the Splash Brother getting an early escort to the locker room. One day after Thompson's first career ejection, comments from July of 2016 by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Is The Reason Why Pro Athletes Pay Taxes In Every State They Play: California Forced Him To Pay Taxes And Illinois Got Its Revenge

Michael Jordan is one of the most influential basketball players of all time, as he became one of the most famous athletes of all time during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The shooting guard was simply unbelievable, doing never-before-seen stuff in Windy City, catching the attention of a lot of people around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Suns push past defenseless Warriors for 134-105 win, Frustrated Thompson ejected

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 134-105 on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson's first career ejection and seven technical fouls.Both teams lost their cool at various times during the third quarter, with all of the technical fouls called in less than six minutes. Thompson received two quick technicals and was ejected after having words with Booker, who also received a technical because of the exchange.Thompson finished with two points on 1-for-8 shooting, including 0 of 5 from 3-point...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson

When he was coming out of the NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker was often compared to Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson for a few different reasons. Now fast forward to present day, where Booker has eclipsed not only expectations but also the Thompson comparison itself. During the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The last flower shop on Baseline Road tells a story of family resilience and a bygone era

Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this article misstated the year Nick Nakagawa died. With a golf club, shopping plazas and apartment complexes, south Phoenix’s landscape has has evolved since the Nakagawa family established their business, Baseline Flowers, near 40th Street and Baseline Road around 70 years ago. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Baseline Road between 32nd and 48th...
PHOENIX, AZ

