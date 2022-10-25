Read full article on original website
cw34.com
4 convictions, 7 acquittals for man behind crash that killed 4 people in a family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man responsible for the crash that killed four people in Delray Beach, more than four years ago, has now been convicted of four counts of vehicular homicide. Each is a second-degree felony. In April 2018, witnesses told police they saw 21-year-old Paul...
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale Arrested: Police
A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday has been arrested, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway near Southeast 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said. Investigators said the motorcycle was struck behind by...
NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
Car stolen from Broward County crashes 2 hours away, suspects in custody
A crime spree that started with a stolen car in Broward County ended with a crash more than two hours away and multiple people in custody, authorities said Thursday.
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 3 Hurt, 1 Charged With DUI in Fiery Collision in Pompano Beach
One person is dead and three people required hospital treatment including a man accused of DUI following a fiery crash in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Alexander Hoepker, 35, is facing charges that include DUI causing death, DUI causing serious injury, driving with an expired license, having a third DUI arrest, and other traffic infractions, records show.
NBC Miami
3rd Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Shooting Victim in Face in Coral Springs
A third man has been charged for an armed robbery where the victim was shot in the face in a Coral Springs barber shop. Renaldo Jean, 22, was arrested Tuesday for the robbery and shooting that happened about 11:35 p.m. July 13 in the High Def Barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road, police said.
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway approaching Southeast Sixth Street. According to Fort Lauderdale police, it appears that the motorcycle was struck from...
cw34.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
NBC Miami
16-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Armed Carjacking, Kidnapping and Rape in Pompano Beach
A second teenager has been charged as an adult following the armed carjacking, kidnapping, robbery, and sexual battery on a woman in Pompano Beach. Jamarius Charles, 16, was transferred from the Juvenile Assessment Center to the Broward County Jail Monday. He said nothing at his first court appearance Tuesday. According...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating bomb threat at Wilton Manors dentist’s office
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a bomb threat that, they said, was made inside of a dentist’s office in Wilton Manors. It has been a stand off with police and the man for the last several hours. 7Skyforce hovered over the office building along the 2500...
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison
A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 2, 1 accused of dealing in stolen guns in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns. Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.
CBS News
Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
NBC Miami
Driver to be Cited for Causing Fiery Delray Beach Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: FHP
The driver of a car which caused a fiery chain reaction crash Tuesday in Delray Beach that left three people critically injured will be cited. The Florida Highway Patrol said the citation will be given to the driver of the first car involved in the crash that involved three other cars and a tractor trailer. No additional information was given.
3 hurt in 4-vehicle crash involving semi on I-95
Three people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boynton Beach on Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman Multiple Times in Pembroke Pines
A woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman multiple times in Pembroke Pines early Sunday, according to police. Iesha Richards, 31 stabbed the other woman multiple times at an apartment complex near 1265 Southwest 101th Terrace shortly after 5 a.m., an arrest report said. Police received multiple 911 calls...
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Broward Firefighter Saving Girlfriend From Fiery Crash on I-95
New video shows the moment a Broward firefighter saved his girlfriend from a burning car after a fiery crash involving a fuel truck on Interstate 95 earlier this week. The cellphone footage shows firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend, Su Hninyi, running as the fuel tanker and other vehicles are consumed by flames.
WPTV
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election...
