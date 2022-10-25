ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

NBC Miami

Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale

An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 3 Hurt, 1 Charged With DUI in Fiery Collision in Pompano Beach

One person is dead and three people required hospital treatment including a man accused of DUI following a fiery crash in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Alexander Hoepker, 35, is facing charges that include DUI causing death, DUI causing serious injury, driving with an expired license, having a third DUI arrest, and other traffic infractions, records show.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway approaching Southeast Sixth Street. According to Fort Lauderdale police, it appears that the motorcycle was struck from...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison

A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS News

Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

