Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
wrtv.com
Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
‘I wanted to live with the Barnetts’
Pictures showed eight jars of peanut butter and five jars of jelly crammed into a small fridge and four more jars in a drawer. This is what Natalia Barnett ate during her yearlong stay in her Westfield, Indiana, apartment, before she was moved to Lafayette, she said on the stand Wednesday during the third day of the neglect trial against adopted father Michael Barnett. The morning featured testimony from Natalia herself as well as from her roommate and friend Cynthia Mans.
WLFI.com
Haunted Lafayette: A haunting history of Greenbush Cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery serves not only as a final resting place , but also as a glimpse into history. President of the Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, told News 18 it's a unique feature of Lafayette. "A lot of cities don't have centralized urban cemetery...
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana metro for renters
Data released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition names the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area as one of the most expensive places to be a renter in the state. Greater Lafayette is tied with South Bend-Mishawaka for Most Expensive Area. Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana...
WLFI.com
Sprinkler demonstration will be held this week.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security Fire Marshalls Office will hold a sprinkler demonstration this week. The exercise is to promote the importance of fire safety. In the demonstration, two fake living rooms will be set on fire, in which one will be protected...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
casscountyonline.com
2022 Halloween events in Cass, Carroll, Fulton, Miami and Pulaski Counties
Last Updated on October 25, 2022 by Cass County Communication Network. Halloween is just a few days away and there are all kinds of events happening!. Check our calendars to find spooky and haunted happenings taking place in 2022:. CASS COUNTY. See the events on CassCountyCalendar.com. CARROLL COUNTY. See events...
townepost.com
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
Company closing Logansport location starting right before Christmas
People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.
WISH-TV
Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
WLFI.com
Haunted Lafayette: The mystery of "Baby Alice"
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette has a rich history filled with immigration. In the city's German neighborhood, the spirit of Baby Alice may have never moved on. The Old Jeff neighborhood developed in the 1840s as the city started to grow east. The neighborhood was a hot spot for...
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV holds public hearing for possible West Lafayette branch closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says online transactions have increased while in person transactions have gone down at its West Lafayette location. This is one of the reasons it's considering closing the branch. During a public hearing members of the West Lafayette community express...
WLFI.com
Purdue University Blood Initiative and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana host blood drive
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Blood Initiative joined forces with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for their blood drive Wednesday afternoon. Several people lined up at Purdue Armory to provide their life-saving blood donation. Anyone who gave blood also got the chance to meet players from the Purdue Men's Basketball Team and get an autographed photo as a gift.
WLFI.com
Purdue University hosts early voting at Mackey Arena
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nearly 300 people voted at Mackey Arena on Wednesday. Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush says they're among the more than 4,000 early votes already cast for this year's mid-term elections. 266 people cast ballots at Mackey Arena Wednesday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., a...
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
