kfornow.com
Rekindle of Grass Fire Blamed For Damaging a Barn In SW Lancaster County
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a fire late Wednesday night northeast of Kramer is being blamed on a rekindle of a grass fire from Sunday afternoon in the same general area. Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Trotter on Thursday morning said that firefighters from Hallam were...
kfornow.com
City Beefs Up Snow Plowing Fleet, Looks For More Drivers
Fire Chief Dave Engler (l), Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, and Transportation Director Liz Elliott introduce new "Super Trucks" Lincoln, NE (October 27, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director, and City officials today showcased new snowfighting equipment and discussed elements of this season’s winter operations plan.
kfornow.com
Cause Determined In Sunday’s Large Grass Fire In The Hallam Area
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–New information has been released into what started a large grass fire Sunday afternoon that affected portions of northern Gage and southwestern Lancaster counties near Hallam. Chief Fire Investigator Adam Matzner from the State Fire Marshal’s Office told KFOR News a farm implement machine was shredding...
KSNB Local4
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
1011now.com
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
1011now.com
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. The public is still advised to avoid the area.
kfornow.com
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
1011now.com
Farmer's work to save fields from Lancaster County wildfire
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has approved new federal standards for dressers, armoires and other furniture that can tip over injuring children. The fire's size was about three miles wide and at least five miles long, said John McKee, Saline & Jefferson counties Emergency Manager. Person jumps from second-floor apartment...
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
kfornow.com
Capitol Commission, Vets Department Hosting Capitol Cornerstone Centennial and Veterans Day Commemoration Nov. 11
LINCOLN, Neb. (NOV. 11, 2022) — The Office of the Nebraska Capitol Commission and the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) will host a Veterans Day program and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone dedicating the Nebraska State Capitol to the memory of those who fell in the service of their country. The program will be held in the 2nd floor rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
kfornow.com
City To Speed Up Street Light Replacements
Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced that an effort to replace malfunctioning LED streetlights is moving forward. LTU has determined that about 1,500 of the more than 26,000 LED lights installed during the LED Streetlight Conversion...
180th Street could see changes in coming years; residents see need for change
Getting to and from work can be a headache at rush hour. One area in Omaha is a real pain point: 180th and Pacific Streets. The City of Omaha announced plans to change the roadway.
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
News Channel Nebraska
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
WOWT
Seward County residents help rescue animals after Sunday’s wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the rain moves out, animals that were evacuated from the path of the wildfires are moving back to their homes. On Monday, volunteers who opened their pens, cages and gave their time to help rescue those animals said they were just doing their part. The Lancaster...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
