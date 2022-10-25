Read full article on original website
AZFamily
SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona
Family and friends describe the 81-year-old pastor as a kind, generous man who devoted his life to helping others.
Arizona doesn't just have to survive drought, but prepare for coming floods, SRP officials say
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Recent talks surrounding water in Arizona have stressed that "not having enough" is the main issue the state is facing. Salt River Project (SRP) officials made sure to speak about how they're planning on combating the ongoing,...
fox10phoenix.com
Caught on camera: Arizona javelinas help themselves to Halloween pumpkins
It's not just humans who love a good pumpkin - javelinas are also out looking for a sweet treat! Chris Maxedon shared video of the animals eating up his family's Halloween decorations at his Ahwatukee home.
AZFamily
A cool, dry week ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cold front that swept into the state over the weekend has left behind a deep pool of cool air. As a result, afternoon temperatures on Monday were mainly in the 70s in the deserts, and we’ll probably stay in the 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon as well. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a low in the low-50s for Sky Harbor Tuesday morning, but most locations will be in the 40s. That’s pretty chilly by desert standards!
Diesel shortage impacting Arizona's truck drivers
Diesel supplies in the United States are at their lowest levels since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration
Arizona’s Sen. Kelly slams California on Colorado River use
California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River.
What is a 'Tripledemic'? How to protect kids from RSV, COVID and the flu
PHOENIX — A nationwide triple threat has Valley pediatricians on high alert. They're monitoring a growing trend of hospitals filling up across the U.S., with sick children battling a mix of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Wassim Ballan, Physician Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Phoenix Children's, said...
AZFamily
Study: Gun industry has $180 million economic impact in Arizona, 3 times less than California
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new study is revealing just how much gun ownership in Arizona and in the U.S. at large is impacting the economy. Selling guns is incredibly lucrative in the United States whether it be for hunting, for sport, or for home protection. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that approximately 18.5 million firearms were sold in 2021, the second most ever in a year against the record high of 21 million sold in 2020. Gun makers reported more than $1 billion in profits from selling AR-15-style guns over the last 10 years despite attempts by various organizations and the Committee on Oversight and Reform that claimed certain ads mimic popular first-person shooter video games.
Arizona prisoner, Murray Hooper, to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber
PHOENIX — An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
fox10phoenix.com
Newly released security footage shows police encounter with Arizona candidate
FOX 10 obtained video of an incident involving a Republican Arizona candidate cited for public sexual indecency. Randy Kaufman is running for the Maricopa County Community College District's Governing Board. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has the latest.
Colorado lake officially determined to be "infested" by invasive speices
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, enough of the invasive zebra mussel species was found at Highline Lake State Park for the body of water to be considered "infected." This is the first body of water to meet this classification in Colorado, coming after the discovery of a single adult zebra mussel on September 14, which prompted increased testing.
AZFamily
Ways to boost kids’ immunity as RSV cases spike in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As RSV cases rise in Arizona and across the country, many parents are looking for ways to strengthen their child’s immune system. Arizona’s Family talked to Valley pediatrician Kristin Struble about ways parents can help their kids be as healthy as possible this winter.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of October 24, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
fox10phoenix.com
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?
PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
AZFamily
New details on the burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office
New details on the burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office
AZFamily
On Your Side explains how you can track your ballots
Valley teacher ends up with someone else's hospital bill
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening...
