Arizona State

SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from California spotted in Arizona

Family and friends describe the 81-year-old pastor as a kind, generous man who devoted his life to helping others.
A cool, dry week ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cold front that swept into the state over the weekend has left behind a deep pool of cool air. As a result, afternoon temperatures on Monday were mainly in the 70s in the deserts, and we’ll probably stay in the 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon as well. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a low in the low-50s for Sky Harbor Tuesday morning, but most locations will be in the 40s. That’s pretty chilly by desert standards!
PHOENIX, AZ
Study: Gun industry has $180 million economic impact in Arizona, 3 times less than California

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new study is revealing just how much gun ownership in Arizona and in the U.S. at large is impacting the economy. Selling guns is incredibly lucrative in the United States whether it be for hunting, for sport, or for home protection. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that approximately 18.5 million firearms were sold in 2021, the second most ever in a year against the record high of 21 million sold in 2020. Gun makers reported more than $1 billion in profits from selling AR-15-style guns over the last 10 years despite attempts by various organizations and the Committee on Oversight and Reform that claimed certain ads mimic popular first-person shooter video games.
Ways to boost kids’ immunity as RSV cases spike in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As RSV cases rise in Arizona and across the country, many parents are looking for ways to strengthen their child’s immune system. Arizona’s Family talked to Valley pediatrician Kristin Struble about ways parents can help their kids be as healthy as possible this winter.
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of October 24, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?

PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
New details on the burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office

On Your Side explains how you can track your ballots.
On Your Side explains how you can track your ballots

Valley teacher ends up with someone else's hospital bill.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening...
TUCSON, AZ

