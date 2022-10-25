PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new study is revealing just how much gun ownership in Arizona and in the U.S. at large is impacting the economy. Selling guns is incredibly lucrative in the United States whether it be for hunting, for sport, or for home protection. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that approximately 18.5 million firearms were sold in 2021, the second most ever in a year against the record high of 21 million sold in 2020. Gun makers reported more than $1 billion in profits from selling AR-15-style guns over the last 10 years despite attempts by various organizations and the Committee on Oversight and Reform that claimed certain ads mimic popular first-person shooter video games.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO