Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
News On 6
City Rescue Mission Creates Halloween Wonderland For Kids Experiencing Homelessness
The City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City is set to hold a trick-or-treat event for children experiencing or at risk of homelessness. It takes place on Friday after school and the mission says out of the last 11 years, this display will be the biggest one yet. There are currently...
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
Shelter: Dozens of dogs searching for homes since July, August
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is working overtime to try and find loving homes for animals in need.
News On 6
Moore Hosting Halloween Events This Weekend
The City of Moore is hosting special events to celebrate the spooky holiday on Friday and Saturday. The Ghouls and Goblins Halloween Dance is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the Station Recreation Center at 700 South Broadway Avenue. On Saturday, the city is hosting Haunt Old Town from...
okcfox.com
Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC
Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
KOCO
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
News On 6
Renovation Crew Accidentally Sets OKC Home On Fire
A home in the process of a facelift now needs more work done after a renovation crew accidentally set the home on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Firefighters said in the seconds construction crews took their eyes off the heat gun they used for the...
OKC VeloCity
Griffin Media leaves former station to Langston University as News 9 moves downtown
Langston University just received its largest corporate gift ever. News 9, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-owned Griffin Media, has started its station relocation and will leave its former facility, as well as the equipment inside, to Langston University. News 9 is leaving its current location at 7401 North Kelley Ave. after...
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
KOCO
Millwood Public Schools moves to virtual learning for rest of week due to water main break
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has moved to virtual learning for the rest of the week because of a water main break. District officials said the break was in the campus' main system, and they hope to have students back for in-person learning on Monday. "Due to a...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
News On 6
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
News On 6
Choctaw HS Student Accused Of Making Bomb, Hostage Threats Directed At Massachusetts High School
A bomb and hostage hoax directed at a high school in Easton, Massachusetts on Tuesday was traced back to a metro student, according to Choctaw police officials. A 15-year-old Choctaw High School student is now under investigation. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said the teenager told investigators he thought it...
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
KOCO
Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
readfrontier.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
‘Then I just got mad,’ Homeowner refuses to let alleged burglar escape house after home invasion
Two homeowners fought back after a terrifying home invasion.
