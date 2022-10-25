ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Weather Channel

Why Superstorm Sandy's Track Was So Unprecedented

Superstorm Sandy was one of the most destructive storms to hit the U.S. One reason was its bizarre track westward to the Jersey Shore. No other hurricane had taken such a westward track into New Jersey before Sandy. Expansive blocking high pressure over the North Atlantic was the culprit that...
CBS New York

PSE&G highlights improvements made in 10 years since Sandy

SEWAREN, N.J. -- After Superstorm Sandy hit 10 years ago, it took PSE&G two weeks to fully restore power.Wednesday, leadership took CBS2's Vanessa Murdock on a tour of a New Jersey substation and highlighted improvements made to withstand the next superstorm.When the storm hit, poles snapped, massive trees uprooted from winds gusting up to 90 mph and surge drowned substations. The grid couldn't compete with Sandy. Two million PSE&G customers lost power.Ten years later, the company's vice president of electric operations, Jack Bridges, took CBS2 on a tour of the Sewaren substation to highlight changes made since that infamous October...
The Independent

Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
The Weather Channel

The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

H​omes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. P​hotos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
GreenMatters

Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday

Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November

Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
AccuWeather

Coastal storm could spoil warmup in mid-Atlantic, New England

A warmup is on the way for the weekend, but rainy and windy conditions on the coast could keep some residents chilly. Clouds, rain and breezy conditions will develop as a storm takes shape just offshore of the East coast of the United States this weekend. But, how cool and nasty the weather becomes in the mid-Atlantic and New England will depend on the track, strength and nature of the storm into early next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
L. Cane

These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes

In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.
