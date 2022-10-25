ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

danspapers.com

Southold Police Chief Reinstated After Party Suspension

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Southold Town Board unanimously reinstated Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley on October 23 after he was suspended for quashing community complaints about a large party two years ago. While the top cop is back on the job, four other town...
SOUTHOLD, NY
27east.com

Seven Caught Dumping in Pine Barrens, Pay Restitution To Settle Cases

Seven people, including a Sag Harbor resident, were recently charged with illegal dumping in the Pine Barrens. On Monday, October 24, the Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Police Commission... more. Seniors Riley Herrmann and Andy Panza grew up playing soccer together, and they, along with ... 27 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

April Gornik Injured in Hit-And-Run

The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and other injuries when she was the victim of a hit-and-run on Ferry Road in North... more. On a recent trip to the basement of the Sag Harbor Village Police headquarters, Chief ... by Stephen J....
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Sheriff Holds Two-Day Conference Focusing on Gangs, Auto Thefts, Ghost Guns and Human Trafficking

On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. hosted the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office 14th Gang Conference at the Hilton Long Island in Melville, bringing together nearly 500 law enforcement professionals from around the Country to hear from esteemed speakers on the state of gangs and current crime topics including MS-13, ‘ghost guns’, human trafficking and auto thefts.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Early voting starts Saturday in Suffolk County

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will get underway in Suffolk County on Saturday and continue daily through Sunday Nov. 6. Early voting will take place at 27 designated locations across the county. Registered voters may cast early ballots at any of these locations during early voting hours.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton

A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
FOX 61

Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents. With...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
riverheadlocal

Riverhead woman charged in stabbing death of girlfriend last November pleads guilty

The Riverhead woman charged in the stabbing death of her girlfriend in their East Main Street home last November has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Karen A. Delacruz Reyes, 22, entered the guilty plea in Suffolk County Criminal Court on Sept. 16, according to court records. She was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility and is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 18.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ronkonkoma

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead on a Long Island street. The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Remington Boulevard. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death after being found unconscious on...
RONKONKOMA, NY

