danspapers.com
Southold Police Chief Reinstated After Party Suspension
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Southold Town Board unanimously reinstated Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley on October 23 after he was suspended for quashing community complaints about a large party two years ago. While the top cop is back on the job, four other town...
27east.com
Seven Caught Dumping in Pine Barrens, Pay Restitution To Settle Cases
Seven people, including a Sag Harbor resident, were recently charged with illegal dumping in the Pine Barrens. On Monday, October 24, the Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Police Commission... more. Seniors Riley Herrmann and Andy Panza grew up playing soccer together, and they, along with ... 27 Oct 2022...
27east.com
April Gornik Injured in Hit-And-Run
The artist April Gornik was hospitalized Tuesday, October 25, after suffering a broken elbow and other injuries when she was the victim of a hit-and-run on Ferry Road in North... more. On a recent trip to the basement of the Sag Harbor Village Police headquarters, Chief ... by Stephen J....
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff Holds Two-Day Conference Focusing on Gangs, Auto Thefts, Ghost Guns and Human Trafficking
On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. hosted the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office 14th Gang Conference at the Hilton Long Island in Melville, bringing together nearly 500 law enforcement professionals from around the Country to hear from esteemed speakers on the state of gangs and current crime topics including MS-13, ‘ghost guns’, human trafficking and auto thefts.
Police: Attempted larceny of an ATM at Islandia bank
News 12 photographers say they could see the damaged ATM still on the scene.
27east.com
East Hampton Town Police Arrest 13-Year-Old After Social Media Post Threatens School Violence
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East Hampton Town Police said in a statement on Wednesday, October 26,... more. East Hampton Town Police are investigating an incident in which a Springs School student fired a BB gun on...
Know Them? Trio Accused Of Stealing Nearly $1.5K Worth Of Goods From Selden Store
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying and locating three people who stole tools from a store. The thefts took place in Selden on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Home Depot located in the Independence Plaza. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad...
Early voting starts Saturday in Suffolk County
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will get underway in Suffolk County on Saturday and continue daily through Sunday Nov. 6. Early voting will take place at 27 designated locations across the county. Registered voters may cast early ballots at any of these locations during early voting hours.
27east.com
Southampton Village Trustees Take Issue With Complaint Related to Coopers Concession Contract
After the Southampton Village Board of Trustees voted, 3-2, at their most recent meeting to award a three-year contract to John Betts to operate the Coopers Beach concession stand, a... more. Over the past several years, the Westhampton Beach girls volleyball team has clashed with some ... 27 Oct 2022...
East Hampton, Riverhead Residents Seriously Injured In Head-On Southampton Crash
Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at around 2:55 p.m. in Southampton, on County Road 39 east of Greenfield Road. Laura Benjamin, age 77, of East Hampton, was driving a 2008 Lexus eastbound on County Road...
News 12
Prosecution rests in Thomas Valva trial, judge denies motion to drop second-degree murder charge
The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the murder trial of Michael Valva. Not long after the people rested their case, the defense made a motion to drop the second-degree murder charge against the father. The judge denied that motion. The defense has argued that Michael Valva did not want...
27east.com
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
27east.com
Fire Closes Dune Road in Westhampton
UPDATE: Wednesday, October 26, 3 p.m. : Dune Road Reopened Dune Road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after a garage fire at a Dune Road residence was contained and extinguished. Quogue... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On October 17 Eduar Montes-Fuentes, 19, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a...
Drug-Impaired Driver Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Married Brentwood Couple
A 28-year-old man who was impaired by drugs and alcohol when he caused a car crash that killed a married Long Island couple has admitted fault in the tragedy. Christian Lopez, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Oct. 27. Prosecutors said he admitted...
Woman Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Yaphank
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway, which caused gridlock during the morning commute. The crash took place in Yaphank around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the westbound side. According to the Suffolk County Police, Nassau County resident Josephine...
Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents. With...
Riverhead woman charged in stabbing death of girlfriend last November pleads guilty
The Riverhead woman charged in the stabbing death of her girlfriend in their East Main Street home last November has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Karen A. Delacruz Reyes, 22, entered the guilty plea in Suffolk County Criminal Court on Sept. 16, according to court records. She was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility and is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 18.
Accused killer arraigned in Bridgeport shooting; arrest warrant details investigation
Joseph Dejesus, 38, whose previous legal name was Joseph Reyes, went before a judge on several charges including murder in the death of Dominique Jones, 29.
Long Island chiropractor arrested for assaulting teen girl during exam
A Long Island chiropractor was arrested Tuesday for sexually abusing a teenage girl during an exam, authorities said.
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ronkonkoma
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead on a Long Island street. The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Remington Boulevard. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death after being found unconscious on...
