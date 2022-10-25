The Riverhead woman charged in the stabbing death of her girlfriend in their East Main Street home last November has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Karen A. Delacruz Reyes, 22, entered the guilty plea in Suffolk County Criminal Court on Sept. 16, according to court records. She was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility and is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 18.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO