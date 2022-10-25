ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

Crews working to contain Cumberland County wildfire

By Hope McAlee
 2 days ago

SHEA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County .

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday that the fire was 75% contained although it has been burning since Sunday afternoon.

The fire is located near the community of Shea, north of Stoney Creek Road, according to the Department of Agriculture. They say crews worked overnight to remove fuel in advance of the wildfire.

At the time of the report on Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture said that crews were continuing to strengthen control lines and monitor the fire perimeter. There are 13 personnel, five dozers and three pumpers involved in the efforts fighting this wildfire.

While the Department of Agriculture has not released the official cause of the fire, areas of East Tennessee and Kentucky are experiencing very dry conditions . Information from the National Weather Service and the WATE 6 Storm Team place much of Cumberland County in an abnormally dry condition.

The Department of Agriculture also reported another wildfire in Warren County , which covered about 70 acres.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

