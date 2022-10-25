Read full article on original website
FutureLAND: Finding hope amid violence in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — In the last seven days, more than 10 people have been shot in the city of Cleveland. It’s a dark statistic, as the city looks towards building the future. Myesha Watkins, the executive director of Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, says FutureLAND provides hope for residents impacted by the ongoing violence.
cleveland19.com
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
Cleveland Jewish News
Childhood friends exercise new approach to working out with underused gyms
Zero Doubt Club, which has a location in Mayfield Heights and now open at The 9 in downtown Cleveland, is looking to break into the health and wellness industry by taking over under-utilized gyms and helping clients stick to their workout routines with an individualized approach. Eric Golubitsky, who is...
WKYC
Do it for Danielle: How to purchase pink ribbons during October
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 27, 2022. 3News is collaborating with The Gathering Place to offer a special pink ribbon in honor of our Do It For Danielle campaign. Anyone who makes a donation of $10 or more during October to...
Old Cleveland elementary school to usher in new era in manufacturing
Leaders from across Northeast Ohio to gather Thursday to mark a new chapter in the region’s rich manufacturing history with the opening of MAGNET's new headquarters.
3News Investigates: Jeffrey Dahmer's return sparks memories of a 'monster' in his Summit County hometown
BATH, Ohio — Jeffrey Dahmer was coming home, dragging with him an evolving horrific story of a serial killer. And Bath Township, the sleepy and affluent Summit County town, couldn’t look away. Dahmer grew up there, attended Revere High School. And yes, he covered up the first of...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Mayor Bibb wants to double the size of Cleveland’s mental health response team: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking to double the size of a pilot program that integrates mental health professionals into 911 responses. The Crisis Intervention Team sends specially trained officers and mental health professionals to calls where someone is having a mental health crisis to reduce arrests, uses of force and hospital referrals.
12-year-old in Ecuador receives prosthetic arm built by Cleveland robotics students
CLEVELAND — When students in the Greater Cleveland FIRST Robotics Initiative heard about a young woman named Samantha in Ecuador who was in need of prosthetics, they immediately knew they could help. Together, these students put their heads together to build Samantha a right arm, and on Tuesday, they were able to speak with her about the new prosthetic.
How your bathroom business affects your sleep and your health
CLEVELAND — How many times does your bladder call you to the bathroom in the middle of the night? As we get older, once is pretty typical. But if you are in and out several times a night, that's a concern. Your bathroom habits, as well as how your...
cleveland19.com
‘Bad guys don’t want to be seen’: Richmond Heights police start lighting safety initiative
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police have teamed up with Dunn Hardware to start a lighting safety initiative. Outdoor lighting on a home can help prevent crime because “bad guys don’t want to be seen”, said Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel. Dunn Hardware, located...
New statewide initiative hopes to better educate young drivers in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A new initiative by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, with support of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gov. Mike DeWine, has compiled statewide crash data in the hopes of educating young people getting behind the wheel for the first time. The end result is a series...
Shaker Square apartment tenants fed up with heating, water, structural issues
Shaker Square tenants like Ronald James, living at the Residences at Shaker Square said they're fed up having to live with intermittent heating issues, water service interruptions and more.
Tremont homeowners share traffic safety concerns near new wedding venue
Some homeowners in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood are concerned about traffic safety and illegal parking near a new wedding and event center, which recently opened on Kenilworth Avenue
$5 million gift to Cleveland Clinic from the Rich Family, Dreamcatcher Foundation
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic has received a generous gift. Robert and Melinda Rich, the Rich Family Foundation and the Dreamcatcher Foundation have made a joint gift of $5 million to Clinic, a news release said. The Rich Family Chief Caregiver Chair will be established with the endowed fund,...
Volunteers of America open new housing development for women veterans in Cleveland
"Over six thousand veterans commit suicide in a year and it's one and a half times the normal suicide rate," said Kathleen Atkins, Senior Vice President of Program Operations at Volunteers of America Ohio and Indiana.
Cleveland Consignment Shoppe in Woodmere to celebrate 10th anniversary Nov. 15
WOODMERE, Ohio – Julie Leddy, CEO and co-owner of Cleveland Consignment Shoppe, believes it’s a rarity for a boutique to remain open for 10 years and to still be going strong. “I feel like retail in Cleveland is tough, in general,” she said. “Being a boutique is tough,...
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
