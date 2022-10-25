ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

FutureLAND: Finding hope amid violence in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — In the last seven days, more than 10 people have been shot in the city of Cleveland. It’s a dark statistic, as the city looks towards building the future. Myesha Watkins, the executive director of Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, says FutureLAND provides hope for residents impacted by the ongoing violence.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Childhood friends exercise new approach to working out with underused gyms

Zero Doubt Club, which has a location in Mayfield Heights and now open at The 9 in downtown Cleveland, is looking to break into the health and wellness industry by taking over under-utilized gyms and helping clients stick to their workout routines with an individualized approach. Eric Golubitsky, who is...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Do it for Danielle: How to purchase pink ribbons during October

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 27, 2022. 3News is collaborating with The Gathering Place to offer a special pink ribbon in honor of our Do It For Danielle campaign. Anyone who makes a donation of $10 or more during October to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb wants to double the size of Cleveland’s mental health response team: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking to double the size of a pilot program that integrates mental health professionals into 911 responses. The Crisis Intervention Team sends specially trained officers and mental health professionals to calls where someone is having a mental health crisis to reduce arrests, uses of force and hospital referrals.
CLEVELAND, OH
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy