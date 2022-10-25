Deputies searching for men who stole car, tried breaking into Fayette gun store

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Fayette County are trying to identify two men caught on surveillance camera trying to break into a gun store.

Investigators say the pair of suspects pulled up to Autrey’s Armory in Fayetteville at 4.m. one morning last month and tried getting into the back of the store.

Detectives learned a 2015 Kia Optima that had been reported stolen was used in the incident.

The car had been stolen about nine miles away on Milam Road shortly before the attempted burglary. It was later found at a Shell gas station off of Hwy. 92.

Surveillance images at the gas station showed a man climbing out of the stolen car through the window, going into the store and buying gas.

Anyone who knows the man should call investigators at 770-716-4828.

