Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
27 First News
Billie E. James, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family. Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun)...
27 First News
Carol Ann Ford, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Carol Ann Ford passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born July 16, 1963. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Ann Ford, please visit our floral store. A...
27 First News
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
27 First News
Dora Mae Root, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Mae Root passed away Thursday morning October 27, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by love. Dora was born January 22, 1934, daughter of Alfred Palumbo and Jeannette Miller. Dora enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her real...
27 First News
Elizabeth A. Badger, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Badger, age 60, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center. Elizabeth was born April 14, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Samuel and Margaret McPherson Badger, Sr. She was a...
27 First News
Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven. He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William...
27 First News
Elverna King, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elverna King, 96, of Campbell, transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Mrs. King was born August 21, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ira and Augusta Myers Morrison.
27 First News
Dorothy L. DiLullo, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. DiLullo, 90 of Lake Milton, died early Wednesday morning, October 26 at her residence. Dorothy was born August 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Benjamin) McKendrick and lived most of her life in this area. She...
27 First News
Richard A. Slywczak, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Slywczak, age 55, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born November 26, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John E. and Rose (Postapack) Slywczak. Richard was a 1985...
27 First News
Carol Ruth Earl, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ruth Earl, age 66, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 20, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Floyd Everett Johns, Jr. and Ida...
27 First News
Jesse L. Byrd, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jesse L. Byrd will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 700 Market Avenue South, Canton, Ohio. Mr. Byrd departed this life Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. The family will...
27 First News
David G. McComb, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.
27 First News
Ronald Eugene Weimer, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Weimer, 79, of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. He was born January 3, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Patricia Parks Weimer. Ron was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1960...
27 First News
Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the...
27 First News
Mary N. Bizzarri, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Bizzarri, 98, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle. She was born September 23, 1924 in Hubbard, a daughter of Henry and Mary (LaCivita) Clacko. Mary was a 1943 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mary was a homemaker. She...
27 First News
David V. Lundin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David V. Lundin, 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. David was born on March 31, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Carl and Opal Lundin. He was a forklift driver at Thermo-O-Link. David was a...
27 First News
Edward Hurayt, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90. Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed...
27 First News
Allison Jean Majeski, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allison Majeski, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Boardman on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Allison raised her two children in Connecticut, had a home in Fort Lauderdale and traveled extensively throughout Europe and the world. She returned to Boardman, Ohio in her later years to be close to her son and sisters.
27 First News
Margaret F. Benson, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. Benson, 85, died Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Margaret was born April 1, 1937 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Marlin and Violet Waltermire Adams. Margaret was raised in Indiana, Pennsylvania, where she married Edward Benson on August...
Comments / 0