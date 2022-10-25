Read full article on original website
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
Human remains found in Cumberland County those of deceased Throop man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office reports that human remains were found between the Susquehanna River and the Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview on Wednesday. The East Pennsboro Police Department told the coroner's office that the remains were found around noon on Oct. 26.
Alleged Harrisburg kidnapper at large, facing attempted homicide charges after boys taken
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for two boys who were last seen in Harrisburg. That Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 9 a.m. when police said the children were located safe. Police were searching for a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy who were forced into a […]
Fire at south central Pa. brewery under investigation
An early Thursday morning fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown is under investigation, according to police. Elizabethtown Borough Police said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the brewery at 28 S. Market St. Two officers on foot patrol immediately responded and discovered fire in the rear of the building.
Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
Dauphin County midget football president accused of stealing $22K in league funds
The former president of a Susquehanna Township midget football league has been charged with spending nearly $22,000 in league funds on personal purchases, court documents said. Tracy Latham, 36, of Harrisburg, was president of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association from January 2022 until his resignation Oct. 17, according to...
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
Man 'spit on' in road rage incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Thursday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department in Dauphin County received a report of a road rage incident in the area of S. Mountain Road and Allentown Blvd. Following a police investigation, officers determined a road rage incident occurred when a white male,...
UPDATE: US 30 west reopened after crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 30 westbound in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash, according to a 511PA update from 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 27. According to 511PA, all lanes of US 30 westbound were closed near Mountville, Lancaster County. The highway was closed between the Mountville and Prospect Road exits for a […]
Suspected wanted in Dauphin County Turkey Hill armed robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint. Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money. The suspect left on foot,...
Lancaster County woman sentenced for taking dead relative’s military, retirement benefits
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention. Schrom,...
Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
Hummelstown-area interchange to be named for fallen Derry Township Police officer Michael Henry Jr.
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., a Derry Township Police Department officer who died of injuries suffered during training in 2019, Rep. Tom Mehaffie said Wednesday in a press release.
Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
Restaurant Week being held in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It is Restaurant Week in Lancaster County. “Discover Lancaster” is working with Lancaster farmland Trust for the second annual event. What started as a way to help restaurants during COVID has turned into an opportunity to highlight the farm-to-table process. They have county-wide...
