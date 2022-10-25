ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

FOX 43

Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Update: Harrisburg children found safe

UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Fire at south central Pa. brewery under investigation

An early Thursday morning fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown is under investigation, according to police. Elizabethtown Borough Police said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the brewery at 28 S. Market St. Two officers on foot patrol immediately responded and discovered fire in the rear of the building.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania

There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Amber Alert issued for missing toddlers

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning. Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police. Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man 'spit on' in road rage incident in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Thursday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department in Dauphin County received a report of a road rage incident in the area of S. Mountain Road and Allentown Blvd. Following a police investigation, officers determined a road rage incident occurred when a white male,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle overnight fire in Lancaster County

Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin Counties are on the scene of a fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. They were called to the first block of South Market Street shortly after 3 A.M. Emergency dispatchers say there are no reported injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Restaurant Week being held in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It is Restaurant Week in Lancaster County. “Discover Lancaster” is working with Lancaster farmland Trust for the second annual event. What started as a way to help restaurants during COVID has turned into an opportunity to highlight the farm-to-table process. They have county-wide...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

