ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month. Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities say Carothers allegedly...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

License plate readers praised by Warren police

Warren police say the 22 Flock license plate readers they added around the city have helped them solve violent crimes. Though the technology has been criticized by some, police reiterate that they do not scan faces.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Homicide suspect remains at large after escaping Detroit Police stand-off

DETROIT - A 23-year-old Detroit man remains at large after fatally shooting a woman and escaping police following a barricade inside his home. Keyon Fields should be considered armed and dangerous after he went missing Monday morning following a standoff with Detroit police. By the time a police drone was flown inside the home on Santa Rosa Street, the suspect had disappeared.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Center Detroit small businesses plagued by break-ins

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many of the businesses in Detroit's New Center are still recovering from the pandemic, but now are dealing with break-ins and smash-and-grabs. Miranda Matuszak at Ferne Detroit wasn't offering 10-finger discounts, but it didn't stop one thief from stealing clothes from her store. It is just one of many small business break-ins that the Detroit police is investigating across the city.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy