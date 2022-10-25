Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month. Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities say Carothers allegedly...
fox2detroit.com
Parents outraged after 6-year-old special needs daughter was dropped at wrong bus stop
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A couple of Dearborn Heights parents say their 6-year-old daughter with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop - and the school did nothing to help find her. "I'm thinking did something happen to my daughter," said Marcus White. "Now I'm...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in bed of pickup truck after Roseville crash; photos of driver who fled released
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE (6:30 p.m.): Roseville police have released photos of the missing driver who fled the scene of a fender-bender earlier Thursday. Inside the bed of his pickup truck was a body. If anyone has any information as to this subject's identity, please contact the Roseville...
fox2detroit.com
No shell casings found after driver of bullet-riddled SUV says he was shot at on Southfield Freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of an SUV said he was shot at several times while traveling on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Thursday. State police got a call from the Detroit Regional Command Center after they were contacted about a shooting that happened on the freeway around 12:40 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in 2 homicides arrested after fleeing Detroit police and crashing on west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police announced the arrest of a suspect Wednesday night, wanted for two different homicides. The arrest happened after a chase ended with a crash at Plymouth and Evergreen on Detroit's west side. "This individual had been eluding officers throughout the day," said Deputy Chief Franklin...
fox2detroit.com
Warren police credit license plate readers with helping solve rapes, murders, other violent crimes
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - After installing license plate readers around the city nearly a year ago, Warren police are praising the technology. The Flock cameras help police find suspect vehicles. "I just saw a car speeding away, it's a Dodge, white, with a bumper sticker," Sgt. Brandon Roy said.
fox2detroit.com
Rally demands Detroit police release officer names in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A rally was held Wednesday urging the release of police officer names involved in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man who had been suffering a mental health crisis. The shooting that killed Porter Burks happened three weeks ago after a trained officer had tried to...
fox2detroit.com
MSP say driver's Southfield Freeway shooting story doesn't add up
Michigan State Police are still looking for evidence to corroborate a driver's story after he said he was shot at on the Southfield Freeway. His vehicle had about 10 bullet holes in it, but no shell casings were found.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect charged after man killed during workplace dispute outside Hazel Park LG factory
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a man during a workplace dispute outside the Hazel Park LG factory. Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting Friday. He was denied bond.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in 2 different homicides arrested after pursuit ends in crash
Detroit police say the double murder suspect was desperate to get away from them and in doing so, put innocent lives in danger. A family was inside a minivan the suspect hit with his car. They were taken to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
fox2detroit.com
Trial for Floyd Galloway, charged in murder of Danielle Stislicki, delayed to 2023
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for Floyd Galloway Jr, the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki almost six years ago, will not head to trial this fall as originally scheduled after the judge in the case pushed the case back to the spring of 2023. The trial for...
fox2detroit.com
Lawsuit by Black resident alleges violent mistaken arrest by police in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Farmington Hills man is suing the city's police department after his violent arrest. "Guess what, city of Farmington Hills Police Department, all Black people do not alike," said attorney Dionne Webster Cox. Cox is spearheading a federal lawsuit filed against Farmington Hills police...
fox2detroit.com
License plate readers praised by Warren police
Warren police say the 22 Flock license plate readers they added around the city have helped them solve violent crimes. Though the technology has been criticized by some, police reiterate that they do not scan faces.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for homicide suspect who escaped barricade
It was an active Monday morning for Detroit police and the job is not done yet after a suspect escaped a barricade following a double shooting that left one woman dead and another injured. The suspect, 23-year-old Keyon Fields remains at large.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
fox2detroit.com
Homicide suspect remains at large after escaping Detroit Police stand-off
DETROIT - A 23-year-old Detroit man remains at large after fatally shooting a woman and escaping police following a barricade inside his home. Keyon Fields should be considered armed and dangerous after he went missing Monday morning following a standoff with Detroit police. By the time a police drone was flown inside the home on Santa Rosa Street, the suspect had disappeared.
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
fox2detroit.com
A new surge in school shooting threats put strain on districts, police, and parents
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Students at Novi High School were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was found written in a bathroom made school officials shelter everyone in place. The same thing happened at Rochester High School, also today. "It's the same kind of thing where something was...
fox2detroit.com
New Center Detroit small businesses plagued by break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many of the businesses in Detroit's New Center are still recovering from the pandemic, but now are dealing with break-ins and smash-and-grabs. Miranda Matuszak at Ferne Detroit wasn't offering 10-finger discounts, but it didn't stop one thief from stealing clothes from her store. It is just one of many small business break-ins that the Detroit police is investigating across the city.
