Food service workers at Mayo reach deal with employer Morrison Healthcare
(ABC 6 News) – A new deal has been reached for union food service workers at Mayo who are employed by Morrison Healthcare. A tentative agreement was announced after 6 months of bargaining following a picket in Rochester in August. The tentative 5-year contract agreement will go to members...
Funding and staffing issues are impacting rural EMS
(ABC 6 News) – Inflation and staffing shortages have impacted almost every industry, and that’s been the case for rural emergency services for nearly two decades. “Our urgency has become an emergency,” said Dodge County Ambulance Director Angie Jarrett. The 21-year EMS veteran says her department and...
Freeborn County names new county administrator
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County and the South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC) announced on Thursday who will fill the open County Administrator position. Candace Pesch was selected out of 4 finalists who were considered for the position. Overall, the County Board said they received 9 applications which were then narrowed down to 4 last week. Final interviews were conducted on Wednesday, October 26.
Rochester Ronald McDonald House gets new leadership
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s Ronald McDonald House gets new leadership, straight from the Mayo Clinic. Nick Mueller, who was the previous Vice Chair of Development Operations at Mayo Clinic, says he is excited to lead the non-profit that makes a difference to so many families. “We’re here...
Farmers Union hosts ‘Meet the Candidates’ event
Wednesday evening, the Olmsted County Farmers Union hosted a “Meet the Candidates” event in Byron. Several state House and Senate candidates were invited to attend. The event was an opportunity for local lawmakers and candidates to sit among our local farmers and answer their questions along with letting them know that the government is there to help family farms here in our area.
Albert Lea city council discusses wastewater treatment plant cost increase
(ABC 6 News) – City leaders in Albert Lea are telling lawmakers up at the state capitol to get their act together. Lack of action in St. Paul means the city could be stuck with a massive bill to replace the Albert Lea’s wastewater treatment plant. This project...
Candidate for county attorney receives citation
(ABC 6 News) – A candidate for Olmsted County Attorney allegedly hit another vehicle and left the scene just before a debate in Rochester this week. Karen Maclaughlin admits she did bump into another vehicle but says she didn’t see any damage, so she left. She tells ABC...
Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced to 15 years in prison
(ABC 6 News) – A Sioux Falls, SD man who shot and killed an Austin man has been sentenced to prison. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 477 days served. Nunez Jr. pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree murder...
UPDATE: N Broadway assault suspect found with missing girl
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Rochester teenager accused of assault on N Broadway was found with a missing Stewartville girl, according to the juvenile girl’s father. Jacob George Bale, 18, was allegedly spotted on N Broadway and Northern Heights Drive NE with the Stewartville girl around 7:20 p.m., according to Rochester police.
Drought conditions remain, disparity grows
The gap in typical rain and what we’ve seen since the end of summer continues to grow. There is no appreciable rain chances over the next week ahead. The latest Drought Monitor released on Thursday morning was actually unchanged from the week prior but still shows around 75% of our area in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa to be in drought conditions. Severe Drought is clipping into Winnebago and Hancock Counties.
Taopi: 6 months after tornado destruction
(ABC 6 News) – It’s been six months since a tornado ripped through the small town of Taopi back in April, displacing half the town. For one man, half a year later, he is finally getting his new home. Terry Voigt’s world was turned upside down after that...
Rochester man assaulted over vape pens; three arrested
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was assaulted by three teenagers during a would-be vape sale Wednesday morning. Kelvin Cooper, 18, and two juvenile boys — a Rochester 15-year-old and a St. Charles 17-year-old — face charges of 1st-degree robbery, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester police department said.
Warrant issued for one-half of couple accused of exploiting elderly adult
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a warrant for one-half of a Chatfield couple accused of financially exploiting an older relative, after he failed to appear at a hearing Thursday. Bruce and Deborah Amundson are accused of six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, after...
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
UPDATE: Moreno now faces three counts of 2nd-degree murder
He now faces two charges of 2nd-degree murder — without intent, one charge of 2nd-degree murder — while committing a felony, as well as two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Moreno’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23, 2022. (ABC 6 News) –...
Fillmore County man taken to hospital after semi, pickup truck collision
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County man was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck and semi collision on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 4:37 p.m., a 2008 Ford F250 and a 2006 RMW semi were both traveling westbound on Hwy 16 when they collided at the intersection of Fillmore County Rd. 39 in Spring Valley Township.
Dover-Eyota relishes first home playoff game in years, look forward to rematch against Goodhue
(ABC 6 News) – The (5-3) Dover-Eyota Eagles will host the (4-4) Goodhue Wildcats in a 4 vs. 5 section football playoff matchup Tuesday night. The last time these two teams met, the Eagles prevailed 28-7 on October 14. ABC 6 sports reporter Richard Denson spoke with head coach Jon Hauswald about the rematch.
