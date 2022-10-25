The gap in typical rain and what we’ve seen since the end of summer continues to grow. There is no appreciable rain chances over the next week ahead. The latest Drought Monitor released on Thursday morning was actually unchanged from the week prior but still shows around 75% of our area in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa to be in drought conditions. Severe Drought is clipping into Winnebago and Hancock Counties.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO