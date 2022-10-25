ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Convicted Rochester ‘Drug Kingpin’ Returning to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sent to prison two decades ago for being the ringleader of a major drug trafficking operation is headed back to prison. 65-year-old Anthony Osborne Senior was given a five-year prison sentence today for his conviction on a third-degree drug charge. He pleaded guilty back in April to selling heroin to a confidential informant working with Rochester police.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man assaulted over vape pens; three arrested

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was assaulted by three teenagers during a would-be vape sale Wednesday morning. Kelvin Cooper, 18, and two juvenile boys — a Rochester 15-year-old and a St. Charles 17-year-old — face charges of 1st-degree robbery, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester police department said.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: N Broadway assault suspect found with missing girl

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Rochester teenager accused of assault on N Broadway was found with a missing Stewartville girl, according to the juvenile girl’s father. Jacob George Bale, 18, was allegedly spotted on N Broadway and Northern Heights Drive NE with the Stewartville girl around 7:20 p.m., according to Rochester police.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD reports three overdoses in one day

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to three separate overdoses Friday, Oct. 21, Capt. Casey Moilanen said. The 24-year-old man, 71-year-old man, and 31-year-old woman were each given Narcan, or Naloxone at their separate scenes and regained consciousness, Moilanen said. Rochester police suspect heroin use, with possible fentanyl...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Mower County man pleads not guilty to gun crimes

(ABC 6 News) – A Mower County man who stepped into a Rochester renters’ dispute pleaded not guilty to 2nd-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit Wednesday. Umon Moore, of Waltham, was arrested in July after a landlady’s family claimed he pointed a gun at them during an altercation involving a renter he knew.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
ALBERT LEA, MN

