ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Peace & Justice Center to close its store and relocate its office in Burlington

By Auditi Guha
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073hC6_0imVtfxS00
The Peace & Justice Center's waterfront store in Burlington will remain open until Dec. 18. Photo by Shaun Robinson/VTDigger

Say goodbye to browsing for global artisan crafts, activism posters and local jewelry. The Peace and Justice Center’s waterfront store in Burlington, featuring fair trade goods, is slated to close this December.

The center’s most important work — anti-racism workshops and educational programming — will continue at a new and smaller space in Burlington, according to store manager Kason Hudman.

The shutdowns related to the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the store’s decline, according to Hudman and board member David Shiman, but helped the organization grow its remote programming, Hudman said.

The board decided the nonprofit’s mission would be better served by relocating to a smaller space and refocusing time and money to its educational programs and community advocacy work, he said.

“We built up quite a bit of capacity in doing workshops for people all around the state remotely,” Hudman said. “The store couldn’t be done remotely.”

With only three full-time staff members, they felt the need to downsize and to shift resources to focus on the center’s educational and outreach work, he said.

According to 2021 tax filings, the nonprofit recorded revenues of about $413,000 and expenses of $403,000.

Meanwhile, the social justice nonprofit is searching for a new executive director, after Zoraya Hightower, a Progressive Burlington city councilor representing Ward 1, announced in September that she would resign her position this month but continue on as a facilitator and advisor.

“I am proud of the work we have done over the last year and excited by our vision for the future,” Hightower said in a message to members. “We have a center with enough benefits, systems, and structure to carry us in the work we want to do and provide more work-life balance. While here, I learned just how much human rights and anti-war work intersect with my own lived experience of social, environmental, and economic injustice and I am proud to carry that narrative and work forward, regardless of what I do next.”

She started in that role in May 2021, replacing Rachel Siegel, a former Burlington city councilor who had led the nonprofit since 2013.

Hightower was not available for comment on Tuesday. Shiman spoke highly of her work, including a focus on programming and reorganization, and said she plans to remain connected to the organization.

“I think she helped clarify lines of communication, lines of responsibility and also was very effective as a workshop leader and as a program designer,” he said.

In a statement to members, the board commended Hightower for being “a champion in the community for justice and human rights,” for attracting new members and for nurturing staff enthusiasm.

“During her leadership, we have strengthened our programs, committed ourselves more thoroughly to serving the BIPOC community, and sharpened our organizational structure so that we can more effectively achieve our mission goals,” the board wrote.

While the organization’s anti-racism work will continue with mainly white populations to raise consciousness and change behaviors, there has been a shift in the last few years to be “more of a support group” for BIPOC organizations and people as well, Shiman said. “That is built into our mission in a way that it wasn’t in the earlier years,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460kT4_0imVtfxS00
The Peace & Justice Center's store on Lake Street in Burlington sells fair trade goods. Photo by Shaun Robinson/VTDigger

The store will remain open until Dec. 18 and will likely continue in a reduced capacity at the new office space, focused more on activist materials. The organization expects to sell all or most of the fair trade goods it buys directly from producers and return any unsold items to local consigners, Hudman said.

The current shop started as a thrift store but then sold fair trade goods and moved to Church Street in 1991. It has been at 60 Lake St. since 2009. The Peace and Justice Center has worked toward its mission to “create a just and peaceful world” since 1979 by promoting community engagement and economic justice and offering a range of education programs around racial and social justice, according to its website .

Hudman said the waterfront store was the first place he felt at home when he moved to Burlington in 2017. In a statement to members, he expressed gratitude for all who have passed through the store since.

“Community groups have met here, activists have strategized here, and memories have been made for more than a decade. We are so honored that we have shared this space with you all, and we wanted to let you know that we plan to keep all those memories close to our hearts,” he said in the statement.

“As the current store manager, I mourn with all of you. But I also hold on to the hope that this move will only serve to benefit the Peace & Justice Center as we refocus and reinvent ourselves.”

Correction: A previous version of the story misidentified when the shop operated as a thrift store.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Peace & Justice Center to close its store and relocate its office in Burlington .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermontbiz.com

Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol

20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
BRISTOL, VT
mynbc5.com

Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Cannabis Shops Are Sprouting Like Weeds in Burlington

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has granted three licenses to Burlington retailers and has applications for six more pending — a situation the board's chair called "concerning" during a public meeting on Wednesday. "Anyone who is thinking about getting a retail license should really consider what the population base...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Secretary Moore highlights the importance of dam removal in Rutland County

Dunklee Pond Dam in 2019 before the dam removal. ANR photo. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) highlighted the importance of dam removal. Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore was joined by Todd Menees, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) River Management Engineer, Will Eldridge, Department of Fish and Wildlife Aquatic Habitat Biologist along with other river partners, to discuss recent dam removal projects in the Rutland area and the importance to Vermonters and Visitors.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Burlington voters weigh a $165 million bond for a new high school

With students currently occupying a temporary space in a former department store, Burlington voters will be asked to approve a bond for a new high school after PCB contamination closed the old school. Opponents say the cost is too high. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington voters weigh a $165 million bond for a new high school.
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Town Cobbler calls it a career

A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police

Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
VERGENNES, VT
sevendaysvt

Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu

After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
WINOOSKI, VT
VTDigger

Burlington man pleads not guilty to murder in July shooting, linked to other gunfire incidents involving victim’s family

Police said Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, 19, showed “extreme indifference for human life or the safety of the overall community” in other instances of gunfire in which he has been charged. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man pleads not guilty to murder in July shooting, linked to other gunfire incidents involving victim’s family.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton

SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
SWANTON, VT
VTDigger

Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?

After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont

The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the past few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy