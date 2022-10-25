ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Note On Plans For WWE’s First Saudi Arabia Event Of 2023

A new report has some details on when WWE’s first Saudi Arabia event in 2023 will take place. PWInsider reports that due to Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal, the usual Saudi Arabia event in February will not take place. Instead, the site reports that the next event in...
CMLL Amazonas Del Mundo Results 10.25.22: Elimination Tag Match, More

CMLL held its first-ever all-womens show on Tuesday with CMLL Amazonas Del Mundo, and the results are online. The show took place in Guadalajara, Mexico and streamed on CMLL’s Facebook; you can see the results below, per Fightful:. * Hera, Olimpia & Mysteriosa defeated Sexy Sol, Valkyria & Náutica....

