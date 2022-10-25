Hannah Lees led with two goals as Mountain Lakes defeated Morris Knolls by a score of 5-0, in Mountain Lakes. After being shutout in the first quarter, Flor DeBeijer opened the scoring at the 8:15 mark of the first quarter for Mountain Lakes (16-1). Lees followed that up just under five minutes later with her first goal of the contest.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO