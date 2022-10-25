Read full article on original website
No. 2 West Essex and Kingsway play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway and Sophia Sisco recorded two assists for West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-3 tie in Woolwich Township. Nicole Campolattaro, Evangeline Minnella and Gianna Macrino contributed one goal each for West Essex. Karlie Mertz adde one goal for Kingsway. Abby Zanelli stopped 22 shots for West Essex.
Boys Soccer: North Jersey Section 1, Group 1 first round roundup for Oct. 27
Anthony Zieaba, Fatjon Cekici and Damian Zakrzewski recorded one goal and one assist each for fourth-seeded Bergen Charter in its 7-2 win over 13th-seeded Kinnelon in the first round of the North 1, Group 1 Tournament in Hackensack. Christopher Marroquin, Chimaobi Eze and Alpha Omega Owusu added one goal each....
Field Hockey: Madison gets revenge against West Morris (PHOTOS)
Megan Peterson scored three times to help give Madison a 4-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Shayne Carfano also scored in the fourth quarter while Ally Brosie tallied two assists as well. Goalies Hope Reilly (seven) and Caitlyn Piotrowski (one) combined for an eight-save shutout. Madison is now 14-2-1...
Goal, assist for Shaw helps Glen Ridge defeat Cranford - Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw had a goal and an assist to help lead Glen Ridge past Cranford, 3-1, in Cranford. Ava Leone and Ella McNelly both scored as well for Glen Ridge (6-10-1). Cranford (9-9-1) equalized in the second period, but was unable to capitalize on their momentum. Feryal Haider made seven...
Morristown shuts out Bernards behind goals from Estiverne and Ramirez - Field Hockey
Behind goals from Jobella Estiverne and Amanda Ramirez, Morristown defeated Bernards 2-0, in Morristown. Estiverne and Ramirez’s goals came in the second and third quarters. Valencia Julien made five saves for Morristown (6-9-1), while Hope Kaczynski made nine saves for Bernards (6-11-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Mountain Lakes over Morris Knolls - Field Hockey
Hannah Lees led with two goals as Mountain Lakes defeated Morris Knolls by a score of 5-0, in Mountain Lakes. After being shutout in the first quarter, Flor DeBeijer opened the scoring at the 8:15 mark of the first quarter for Mountain Lakes (16-1). Lees followed that up just under five minutes later with her first goal of the contest.
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey
Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap
Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
No. 9 Ridge over Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap
Sana Halthore and Catalina Pravda scored one goal each for Ridge, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Beth Kelly made six saves for Phillpsburg. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Field hockey recap: Grisaffi, Gardner lead High Point over North Warren
Mia Grisaffi (two goals and an assist) and Hanna Gardner (a goal and three assists) each finished with five points to power High Point to a 7-0 victory over North Warren Thursday in Sussex. Cadence Strehl, Giselle Monroig, Jenna Brinck and Stephanie Gianuzzi also scored for the Wildcats (8-8) who...
NJSIAA Tournament, Boys soccer Central Jersey, Group 2 roundup, First round, Oct. 27
Aiden Sugrue and Cruz Farkas knocked in two goals apiece as sixth-seeded Manasquan won at home, 4-1, over 11th-seeded Delaware Valley in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament. Manasquan (12-5-1) will host 14th-seeded Monmouth in the quarterfinal round on Monday. Griffin Linstra added two assists...
Field Hockey: Montclair Kimberley tops Princeton Day for Prep B title
Natalie Yu scored assisted on two other goals as Montclair Kimberley defeated Princeton Day, 5-2, in the final round of the Prep B Tournament in Montclair. Yu, who recently committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assisted on the first and last goals for the Cougars (12-6) and scored herself in the fourth quarter.
Boys Soccer - NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 roundup for first round, Oct. 27
Dylan Perez put in a goal after the break as top-seeded Clifton, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over 16th-seeded Passaic in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament in Clifton. Clifton (14-1-1) will host eighth-seeded Union City in the quarterfinal...
Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
Lilienthal’s two goals push Lakeland past Pompton Lakes - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal scored both of Pompton Lakes’ goals in a 2-1 victory over Lakeland in Pompton Lakes. Lilienthal continues her impressive season, scoring her 35th and 36th goals, alongside 13 assists. Emily Kebrdle scored for Lakeland (12-4-1). Drew Burek made 10 saves for Lakeland, as her counterpart Jenna Scala...
Westwood over River Dell - Field Hockey
A first quarter goal from Madeline Augsbach-Thompson was all that Westwood needed to defeat River Dell 1-0, in Oradell. Alice Rappazzo assisted Augsbach-Thompson’s goal, while Olivia Sciancalepore made 12 saves in the shutout for Westwood (9-10). Aashna Pandya made six total saves for River Dell (8-9-1). The N.J. High...
Girls Soccer - Ranney over Doane Academy - NJSIAA South, Non-Public B - First round
Eighth-seeded Ranney won, 6-0, over ninth-seeded Doane Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Tinton Falls. Ranney (8-5) will face top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Monmouth County Prep has won it’s last six game by shutout. Doane...
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North 2, Group 3 girls soccer for Oct. 26
Kristina Lowe scored two goals to lift fourth-seeded Cranford, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over 13th-seeded Nutley in the first round of the North 2, Group 3 tournament in Cranford. Olivia Russomanno and Aileen McGovern each had a goal and three assists for Cranford...
Field hockey recap: Lilienthal helps Pompton Lakes to make it 11 straight wins
Krista Lilienthal tallied the two goals Pompton Lakes needed Thursday to defeat Lakeland, 2-1, in Pompton Lakes. Jenna Scala made six saves in the cage for the Cardinals (17-2) who have won 11 straight. Emily Kebrdle had the goal for the Lancers (12-4-1) who have lost two in a row.
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis scored twice, helping lead Calvary Christian to a 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Vengelis’ winner came with 10 minutes left, and the Lions are now 10-7 on the season with the result. Tianni Austin scored the lone goal for Somerset Tech, which fell to...
