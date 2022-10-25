ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney Reveals Which 'ER' Cast Members He's Still Close With

By Carly Silva
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FeQE_0imVt9zZ00
Michael Tran/Getty Images

George Clooney is looking back on his time on the medical drama ER, which he says gave him friends that will last a lifetime.

The Hollywood legend—who starred as Dr. Doug Ross for the first five seasons of the NBC series—recently revealed that the cast is still close today, even over a decade after the show wrapped. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, Clooney, now 61, revealed that the friendship among the cast members is what made the show so successful at the time.

"I guess it was the friendship I have with all of them and that I continue to have," he said of the show's reasons for longevity. The Ocean's Eleven star—who appeared on ER from 1994 to 1999—went on to say he was able to forge life-long friendships with his costars, especially Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards and Julianna Marguiles.

"I had Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago—he and [his wife] Mare [Winningham] came," Clooney said of Edwards, who played Dr. Mark Greene on the show. He also added that he's still "really close" with Wyle and Marguiles, who played Dr. John Carter and Carol Hathaway, respectively.

"They're really good friends," the actor continued. "And so I feel that [show] was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career."

Barrymore spoke for all of us when she said that it "makes people so happy to know" that the cast has stayed friends throughout all these years since the show ended.

"We all wanna believe that, you know, and when you find out it's true, you're like, 'I thought so!' This is so fun!" Barrymore added.

For those looking to re-watch all of the juicy drama, ER is currently available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.

Parade

Parade

