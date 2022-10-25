Want to go to Comic-Con next year? Badges go on sale Nov. 5

This year's Comic-Con drew big crowds following a two-year pause, as evidenced by the packed exhibit floor. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego's most well-attended convention is still nine months away, but the crucial date for determining who gets to attend Comic-Con next year is less than two weeks away.

On the morning of Nov. 5, eager fans of the always sold-out pop culture gathering will be intently focused on their computers as they scramble to purchase a limited number of badges for Comic-Con, which will be held July 20-23 next year.

Ticket purchasers are reminded that they will need a valid Member ID to qualify for what is known as open registration . The ticket sale will begin at 9 a.m., although a virtual waiting room for purchasing badges opens at 8 a.m. There is no advantage to arriving early to the waiting room, as the badges are made available on a random basis, whether you arrive right at 8 or 8:59.

Comic-Con organizers warn that there "are more eligible attendees than badges available. Entry to the waiting room does not guarantee you a badge or registration session."

This year marked the return of the in-person July convention after it was canceled two years in a row due to COVID-19. Facial coverings were required to attend the event, as was proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. Like this year's gathering, Comic-Con is expected to draw an attendance of more than 135,000 over four days.

The first step before attempting to buy one or more badges Nov. 5 is to make sure you have a Member ID, which can be secured at no cost on the Comic-Con website . Individuals are allowed to purchase badges for up to three people, as long as each person has a Member ID. A badge for preview night only becomes available once tickets have been purchased for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The daily badges sell for $75 each, except for preview night and Sunday, when the cost drops to $55 and $50, respectively. There are discounted prices for teens between ages 13 and 17 and also for the military and seniors.





