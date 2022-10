People who visited the New Jersey SEA LIFE Aquarium at the American Dream Mall were able to see a Halloween surprise on Tuesday.

Divers were in the shark tanks carving Jack O’ Lanterns while sharks and fish swam around them.

The aquarium has more than 3,000 sea creatures, including five species of sharks.

