Brooklyn, NY

Sandy 10 years later: How the New York Aquarium fully open after severe damages

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A decade has passed since Superstorm Sandy severely impacted coastal areas of the tri-state. Brooklyn's New York Aquarium was in an area that was hardest hit by the storm.

The museum, located in Coney Island, suffered damages amounting in millions of dollars and years of rebuilding.

News 12's Shakti Denis takes you through the journey of how the New York Aquarium has slowly worked its way back to operating at full capacity.

Click here for more of our decade-anniversary Superstorm Sandy coverage.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

