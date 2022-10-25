Sandy 10 years later: How the New York Aquarium fully open after severe damages

A decade has passed since Superstorm Sandy severely impacted coastal areas of the tri-state. Brooklyn's New York Aquarium was in an area that was hardest hit by the storm.

The museum, located in Coney Island, suffered damages amounting in millions of dollars and years of rebuilding.

News 12's Shakti Denis takes you through the journey of how the New York Aquarium has slowly worked its way back to operating at full capacity.

