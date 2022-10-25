ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

1 October officer retires, loses home in Hurricane Ian

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When LVMPD K9 officer David Newton responded to Mandalay Bay on October 1st, 2017, his every move was recorded by his body camera. “You guys need to leave; we’ve got a shooter!” you can hear him tell casino guests. For more than an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Former North Las Vegas city manager fined $10K in ethics probe

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former city manager for North Las Vegas has been fined $10,000 for ethics violations tied to allegations that she tried to circumvent other city leaders to give herself a retroactive raise. The Nevada Ethics Commission issued its ruling on Tuesday as part of a...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man survives heart attack on Las Vegas basketball court

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From a layup to laid out. The incredible story of one basketball player whose life was amazingly saved by other participants in the game right here in Las Vegas. Edgard Liongson came to the valley for a basketball tournament last weekend and suffered a massive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman stabbed to death in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. At about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, after reports of someone being injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lucky guest hits $288K jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left a Las Vegas Strip resort with more than a quarter of a million dollars on Monday. A Caesars Entertainment spokespersonj says the guest hit a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy-4 poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. That person, whose name was not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

DMV office in Henderson back online following internet issues

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, the office is back online. Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions. ORIGINAL STORY: A local DMV office will not be able to process transactions due to an internet issue.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy