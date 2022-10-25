Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Flags in Nevada ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flags at Nevada state buildings have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Friday in observance of the funeral for Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the order, which will take effect from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28.
news3lv.com
Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
news3lv.com
1 October officer retires, loses home in Hurricane Ian
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When LVMPD K9 officer David Newton responded to Mandalay Bay on October 1st, 2017, his every move was recorded by his body camera. “You guys need to leave; we’ve got a shooter!” you can hear him tell casino guests. For more than an...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Las Vegas police detective accused of grabbing girlfriend by neck, ankle
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused a Las Vegas police detective of grabbing her by the neck and ankle during an argument earlier this month, according to an arrest report. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked on Oct. 20 on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, LVMPD had said.
news3lv.com
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
news3lv.com
Former North Las Vegas city manager fined $10K in ethics probe
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former city manager for North Las Vegas has been fined $10,000 for ethics violations tied to allegations that she tried to circumvent other city leaders to give herself a retroactive raise. The Nevada Ethics Commission issued its ruling on Tuesday as part of a...
news3lv.com
Man survives heart attack on Las Vegas basketball court
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From a layup to laid out. The incredible story of one basketball player whose life was amazingly saved by other participants in the game right here in Las Vegas. Edgard Liongson came to the valley for a basketball tournament last weekend and suffered a massive...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
news3lv.com
'An angel was there and helped me': Rancho HS employee speaks out after brutal attack
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rancho High School staff member is still recovering after a brutal attack outside a school building Monday night. After a terrifying incident, he wants to make sure no one experiences the scary attack he did. News 3 asked Edwin Duarte if he thought he...
news3lv.com
Woman stabbed to death in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. At about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, after reports of someone being injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
news3lv.com
Lucky guest hits $288K jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left a Las Vegas Strip resort with more than a quarter of a million dollars on Monday. A Caesars Entertainment spokespersonj says the guest hit a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy-4 poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. That person, whose name was not...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the central Las Vegas valley earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they took Cory Cruz, 32, into custody on Wednesday for the Oct. 17 shooting. Officers had responded to a...
news3lv.com
DMV office in Henderson back online following internet issues
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, the office is back online. Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions. ORIGINAL STORY: A local DMV office will not be able to process transactions due to an internet issue.
news3lv.com
Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Anonymous tip led to recovery of Girl Scouts statue, suspect ID
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An anonymous tip led police to recover a bronze statue stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada earlier this year and to identify a suspect later arrested in the theft, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas police said a statue was stolen from...
news3lv.com
New video shows moments leading up to shooting that killed 22-year-old Nevada soldier
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Almost one year after a 22-year-old Nevada National Guard soldier was killed while attending a Halloween party, police are releasing surveillance video showing the deadly drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred outside a residence near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane back on October 31, 2021. Three...
news3lv.com
Metro police must pay $86,000 in attorney fees stemming from Lombardo email lawsuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court order obtained by News 3 revealed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) must pay out attorney fees and costs totaling over $86,000, stemming from a lawsuit involving Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s email account. The money will likely be paid with...
