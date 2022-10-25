Read full article on original website
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
Early Voting & Mail-In Ballots
If you haven't had a chance to early vote yet, there is a little more than a week of early voting left going through November 4th. Officials are saying besides some minor issues they see every year when election time arrives, everything is going smooth for voters. So far, the...
WCSD Celebrates 'Topping Out' Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School
Community members were invited to sign their names on the final beam to complete the JWood Raw Elementary School building on Thursday. The Washoe County School District says they're grateful and excited for the new school that will help alleviate overcrowding in the fast growing population of south Reno. They...
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
