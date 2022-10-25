The Providence Little Company of Mary Celebration Gala returned to Terranea Resort on September 17. Guests brought out the glitz-and-glam for the Elton John inspired event and were treated to the Elton John tribute band, dancing and an exciting, and a record-breaking live auction and Fund-A-Need. The evening included a story by Mary and Bob Kingston, who talked about the exceptional care Bob received at the Providence Little Company of Mary Acute Rehab Center. He relearned to walk, talk and regain his independence after an accident. For more information visit plcmfoundation.org.

6 HOURS AGO