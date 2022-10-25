Read full article on original website
M is for Marijuana and Money in Hermosa Beach election
Last year, Hermosa Beach Mayor Mike Detoy, City Manager Suja Lowenthal, and Police Chief Paul LeBaron met with Adam Spiker, and Manhattan Beach Councilman Richard Montgomery. Spiker represented the Economic Development Reform Coalition of Southern California (EDRCSC). The group’s goal was to convince South Bay city officials to lift their bans on cannabis retail sales and home delivery. Spiker had hired Montgomery to arrange introductions to his fellow South Bay city officials.
Mira Costa closes in on CIF title with win over Palos Verdes
Beat Mater Dei Saturday night and they’re in the CIF Finals. That’s the tantalizing reality for Coach Cam Green and his Mira Costa girls volleyball team after they defeated Palos Verdes in straight sets Tuesday night. Their goal all season has been to help Green win his first CIF title as a head coach, and now are just one win away from having that opportunity.
Spotlight on health – Providence Little Company of Mary Gala to provide “health for a better world”
The Providence Little Company of Mary Celebration Gala returned to Terranea Resort on September 17. Guests brought out the glitz-and-glam for the Elton John inspired event and were treated to the Elton John tribute band, dancing and an exciting, and a record-breaking live auction and Fund-A-Need. The evening included a story by Mary and Bob Kingston, who talked about the exceptional care Bob received at the Providence Little Company of Mary Acute Rehab Center. He relearned to walk, talk and regain his independence after an accident. For more information visit plcmfoundation.org.
Parking lot drama, wedding crashers Parking dispute between Norris, Promenade; noise dispute between La Venta, neighbors
Two venerable and historic Palos Verdes Peninsula venues currently face threats that could result in their closures. Operators of the Norris Theater and its Performing Arts Conservatory are enmeshed in a dispute over parking at the Promenade Mall, and La Venta Inn owners are confronting neighborhood complaints about noise from wedding events.
Spotlight on Art – Tour d’Art 2022 Artist’s Studio at PVAC
On October 15 and 16, residents had the opportunity to meet 30 local artists at four private studios and at the Palos Verdes Art Center (PVAC). Artists discussed their creative processes with current and future art collectors. Photos by Tony LaBruno.
