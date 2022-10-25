ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Historic lawn to be removed

The Lower Colorado Bureau of Reclamation is planning to replace one of the first lawns in Boulder City with desert landscaping, again. Alan Goya, a former member of the city’s Historic Preservation Committee, said he doesn’t believe it’s in the best interest of the city’s history to replace the lawn with desert landscape.
BOULDER CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds Four New Health Care Providers

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added four new health care providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Brittany Clark, PA joins Southwest Medical’s Rancho Urgent Care location (888 S. Rancho Dr.) and specializes in urgent care. Kimberly “Kim” Lewis,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Get Shrunk! Shrunk3d Brings the Future of Photography to Las Vegas

So long, selfies and family photo shoots. Shrunk3D Las Vegas is poised to take over the photo realm by creating custom-made 3D replicas of individuals, pets, groups, children and more. This is the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. 3D printing is poised to be a $76...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Animal Foundation: 115 dogs cleared of respiratory illness, lost dog intakes remain closed

It's been more than three weeks since a respiratory illness outbreak among several dogs at the Animal Foundation (TAF) took place. A suspension on most of its animal control calls involving dogs followed the outbreak at its facility on Mojave Road near Bonanza, which paused all intakes, adoptions, and transfers. The shelter said its lost/stray dog intakes remain closed however other operations remain open.
LAS VEGAS, NV

