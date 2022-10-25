Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Women of Distinction Honorees & Grant Winners Announced at October 25th Luncheon in Las Vegas
The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada (NAWBO) wrapped up National Women’s Small Business Month in grand fashion with its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) luncheon on October 25th at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road. In addition to the WODA honors, NAWBO also...
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
nonprofitnews.vegas
Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Asking for Community Support Prior to Thanksgiving
Nonprofit kicks operations into high gear, asking the community for food donations as Thanksgiving need is expected to surge during 2022 inflation rate increase. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN) is once again calling on the community for major support this Thanksgiving as the nation faces a rising inflation rate and food cost in 2022.
Animal Foundation closures impact animal control, stray population
Three weeks after a respiratory virus outbreak closed all dog intake and limited dog adoptions at the Animal Foundation, animal control doesn’t know what to do with stray dogs as other shelters remain at capacity.
bouldercityreview.com
Historic lawn to be removed
The Lower Colorado Bureau of Reclamation is planning to replace one of the first lawns in Boulder City with desert landscaping, again. Alan Goya, a former member of the city’s Historic Preservation Committee, said he doesn’t believe it’s in the best interest of the city’s history to replace the lawn with desert landscape.
‘Home for the Holidays’ returns for 29th year to give back to Las Vegas community
A southern Nevada business is giving back to the community for the 29th year this holiday season.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
knpr
What to know about the viruses and illnesses currently affecting Southern Nevada
In the last month or so, what seems like a plethora of illnesses and strange diseases have popped up around Southern Nevada. Brain-eating amoebas, potentially lethal fungus, monkeypox and more. Not to mention temperatures took a dive this week. Meanwhile, RSV infections have been spiking nationwide. Does the cold make...
Fox5 KVVU
City leaders respond after east Las Vegas families call for better safety, more community events in survey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday night families gathered at the East Las Vegas Community Center for a fun and safe event, and city leaders addressed bringing more of that to the area. A trunk-or-treating event was held at the ‘haunted courtyard’ outside the newly renovated East Las Vegas Community...
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Medical Adds Four New Health Care Providers
LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added four new health care providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Brittany Clark, PA joins Southwest Medical’s Rancho Urgent Care location (888 S. Rancho Dr.) and specializes in urgent care. Kimberly “Kim” Lewis,...
nevadabusiness.com
Get Shrunk! Shrunk3d Brings the Future of Photography to Las Vegas
So long, selfies and family photo shoots. Shrunk3D Las Vegas is poised to take over the photo realm by creating custom-made 3D replicas of individuals, pets, groups, children and more. This is the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. 3D printing is poised to be a $76...
Southern Hills Hospital, NICU dresses recent newborns as pumpkins
Hospital staff at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center NICU dressed recent newborns as pumpkins in light of Halloween approaching.
Asylum-Hotel Fear haunted houses donating proceeds to Las Vegas nonprofit
The group will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Paradise Ranch Foundation, a local charity that helps people struggling with mental health through HAT, or Horse Assisted Therapy.
Woman searches for missing flags used at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Every Veterans day, American flags are placed on graves at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.
Skye Canyon residents speak out against new expansion project
Skye Canyon residents are speaking out against a proposed convenience store in the northwest valley neighborhood saying it defeats the purpose of why they initially moved there.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County: 2 geese found dead at Sunset Park test positive for Avian flu
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday confirmed that two geese who were found dead at Sunset Park tested positive for Avian flu. In a warning shared on social media, Clark County advised that the highly-pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is active within the wild bird population in Southern Nevada.
$86K in attorney’s fees awarded in lawsuit over Lombardo’s campaign emails
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been ordered to pay more than $86,000 in attorney's fees and costs as part of a lawsuit over Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's emails.
The Animal Foundation: 115 dogs cleared of respiratory illness, lost dog intakes remain closed
It's been more than three weeks since a respiratory illness outbreak among several dogs at the Animal Foundation (TAF) took place. A suspension on most of its animal control calls involving dogs followed the outbreak at its facility on Mojave Road near Bonanza, which paused all intakes, adoptions, and transfers. The shelter said its lost/stray dog intakes remain closed however other operations remain open.
Fox5 KVVU
New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A brand new UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine education building has a goal to help everyday Nevadans get better access to a doctor: by adding more students and churning out more medical graduates, the school will in turn help relieve the doctor shortage plaguing Nevada.
