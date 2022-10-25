ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for US 5th Congressional District

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the mid-Upstate region of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman Ralph Norman is being challenged by Democratic candidate Evangeline Hundley. Hundley is a longtime realtor, builder and developer and a newcomer to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

What role will abortion play in mobilizing SC voters this election?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Through the first three days of South Carolina’s early voting period, voters have been heading to the polls in record numbers. More than 42,000 people have cast their ballots every day since Monday, in just the second time the state has offered no-excuse, in-person voting under a new law.
KANSAS STATE
yourislandnews.com

Gov. McMaster to visit Beaufort

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is coming to Beaufort. The Beaufort Republican Women’s Club, the Beaufort Federation of Republican Men, and the Beaufort County Republicans are hosting a lemonade social honoring Gov. McMaster from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 1011 Bay Street (the old Wells Fargo Bank building).
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts In South Carolina You Must Visit

Are you looking for a list of the best resorts in South Carolina? If so, we have you covered with 15 amazing resorts below!. Whether you are looking to vacation at some of the best towns in South Carolina, ideas for the best weekend getaways, or fun South Carolina road trip ideas we have you covered! There is so much to see and do in South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is receiving $6.32 million to purchase electric buses. The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The program is providing funding to Richland One and multiple school districts in South Carolina. Those schools...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Turnout sets new record on first day of early voting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says voters set a new record Monday for early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election day. SEC spokesman John Catalano said that as of late Monday afternoon, approximately 40,000 people had already voted, nearly doubling the previous single-day early voting record set on June 10, the last day of early voting in statewide primaries.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

