South Carolina: Candidates for US 5th Congressional District
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the mid-Upstate region of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman Ralph Norman is being challenged by Democratic candidate Evangeline Hundley. Hundley is a longtime realtor, builder and developer and a newcomer to...
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called “Time to Win,” Cunningham says crime is at […]
What role will abortion play in mobilizing SC voters this election?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Through the first three days of South Carolina’s early voting period, voters have been heading to the polls in record numbers. More than 42,000 people have cast their ballots every day since Monday, in just the second time the state has offered no-excuse, in-person voting under a new law.
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
Nearly 800,000 North Carolinians have already voted. What early voting turnout shows us.
Unaffiliated voters are now the largest voting group in North Carolina. But they’re third place in early voting turnout. Here’s what else the data show.
South Carolina gubernatorial candidates focus on abortion, economic policies in only debate before Nov. 8 election
The two leading candidates for governor, incumbent Republican Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham, shared their stances on abortion, economic policy and other issues on the debate stage Wednesday night.
Gov. McMaster to visit Beaufort
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is coming to Beaufort. The Beaufort Republican Women’s Club, the Beaufort Federation of Republican Men, and the Beaufort County Republicans are hosting a lemonade social honoring Gov. McMaster from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 1011 Bay Street (the old Wells Fargo Bank building).
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two of the men vying to lead South Carolina for the next four years outlined their visions for the state’s future Wednesday, with one pitching for South Carolina to stay its current course and the other arguing his opponent is pulling the state back to the past.
‘It was quick. We were in and out.’ Early voting takes off in Horry County
Residents sporting their “I voted” stickers can be seen all around Horry County this week as early voting began Monday with thousands of people casting ballots. Sandy Martin, the registration and elections director with the county, said it is “off to a good start.”. “We are expecting...
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
Does Cunningham have any chance of winning the Gubernatorial race?
Joe Cunningham is challenging incumbent Henry McMaster for the Governor’s seat in South Carolina. Will it really be a challenge, is the question?
Watch live: South Carolina governor debate between McMaster, Cunningham
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and challenger for the office Joe Cunningham (D) will face off in a debate on Wednesday evening. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
15 Best Resorts In South Carolina You Must Visit
Are you looking for a list of the best resorts in South Carolina? If so, we have you covered with 15 amazing resorts below!. Whether you are looking to vacation at some of the best towns in South Carolina, ideas for the best weekend getaways, or fun South Carolina road trip ideas we have you covered! There is so much to see and do in South Carolina.
Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric school buses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is receiving $6.32 million to purchase electric buses. The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The program is providing funding to Richland One and multiple school districts in South Carolina. Those schools...
Turnout sets new record on first day of early voting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says voters set a new record Monday for early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election day. SEC spokesman John Catalano said that as of late Monday afternoon, approximately 40,000 people had already voted, nearly doubling the previous single-day early voting record set on June 10, the last day of early voting in statewide primaries.
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
