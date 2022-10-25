Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Hiker lost in Little Manatee River State Park rescued
A hiker was rescued after he got lost in Little Manatee River State Park on Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
Fire Rips Through Ruskin Mobile Home
RUSKIN, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire late Tuesday morning in Ruskin. “Our dispatch center received a 911 call from a first-party caller who reported smoke and flames coming from their home,” said HCFR. Engine 28 was the first
Pasco County Fire Rescue announces first-ever designated 'fire officer'
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue now has a fire officer after Training Captain Kyle Paton completed the process that awards the professional title. Paton became the first-ever credentialed fire officer in the history of the fire department and one of only 664 worldwide. The program Paton...
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Three Vehicles On I-75 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 in Pasco County early Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday at 5:07 AM, the Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling southbound on
Deputies: Small helicopter crashes in Sarasota County; no injuries reported
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a small helicopter crash Thursday evening. According to the sheriff's office, a small Robinson helicopter went down east off State Road 72. Both people inside the chopper at the time of the crash...
I-4 reopens after semi-truck crash in Polk County
A semi-truck is blocking lanes on Interstate 4 after a crash in Polk County this morning.
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
Deputies: Dunkin manager in Highlands violated pre-trial release conditions by working with teens
A Dunkin' Donuts manager was arrested in Avon Park on Wednesday for violating conditions of his pre-trial release, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
67-Year-Old Brooksville Man Dies After Crash That Happened On Cortez Blvd.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 76-year-old Brooksville man has died after a crash that happened on Wednesday around 10:33 am. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling westbound on SR-50 (Cortez Boulevard), west of Mobley Road, when he lost control of his pickup
Man killed after being hit by 3 vehicles in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after being hit by three vehicles while trying to cross Interstate 75 on foot in Pasco County, troopers said. The agency says that around 5 a.m. Thursday, a man and his son were traveling in a 2022 Ford Expedition SUV when it somehow broke down near State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
1 dead, 1 injured after gas station shooting in Temple Terrace
One person is dead and another sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Temple Terrace on Monday night.
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on I-75 South in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
Hillsborough deputies searching for missing man with autism
VALRICO, Fla. - A man with autism who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He is now back home with family. No other information was immediately available.
Pedestrian killed in crash at Kennedy and Westshore intersection
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning at a busy Tampa intersection.
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'What are you looking at?'
Civil Dispute: A neighbor described as “creepy” may have only been a considerate smoker. A woman called police claiming her neighbor was standing at the end of her driveway and staring at her, making her feel uncomfortable when walking her dog. When the officer spoke with the man, he advised that he stood where he did to smoke a cigarette so the smoke would not enter either home. He further stated when the complainant stepped outside, she began yelling at him, including “What the (bleep) are you staring at?” The officer recommended the man smoke on the opposite side of the house to avoid further confrontation.
Three people killed in fiery crash snarling traffic on I-75
Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75 that snarled traffic in Marion and Sumter counties. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on northbound I-75. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours due to “a large amount of debris, vehicles...
Clearwater Chevy dealer employee accused of giving herself $28K in unauthorized bonuses
A Dimmitt Chevrolet employee was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly gave herself over $28,000 in unauthorized bonuses.
Tampa police searching for driver accused of firing shots at another car
TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting toward another car with a child in the backseat, the Tampa Police Department said. The alleged shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Oregon Avenue and West Flora Street, not far from Lowry Park Zoo, according to police. The incident began when two drivers exchanged words at W Sligh Avenue and N Rome Avenue.
