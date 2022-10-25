Read full article on original website
localemagazine.com
From Happy Hour to Prime Rib Wednesdays, Here Are 5 Reasons Palm Desert’s Stuft
Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill in La Quinta and Palm Desert is a popular foodie hotspot because it truly has something for everyone! Offering quality pizza and other fan-favorite cuisine in the desert for 18 years, Stuft Pizza has built a tried-and-true name for their family-owned pizzeria. In 1976, Jack and Pat Bertram opened the first Stuft Pizza and offered pizza only on a take-out basis. But Jack had his eye on bigger and better things. With the help of his kids, they expanded upon the traditional pizzeria concept, and today, you can get a lot more on the menu at Stuft Pizza. To celebrate their 18 year anniversary in La Quinta, head in on Nov. 7! Here’s why we love this tasty locale for just about every occasion.
palmspringslife.com
Palm Springs: 11 Things to Do
You can’t help but stand in awe when you walk through the five climate-controlled hangars at Palm Springs Air Museum, home to more than 70 aircraft from World War II and the Korean, Vietnam, and Cold wars. The latest addition: the F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Bomber that flew during Operation Allied Force and Desert Storm (pictured, below left).
palmspringslife.com
Palm Springs: Where to Stay
Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs offers two pools to guests. PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY MARGARITAVILLE RESORT PALM SPRINGS. Margaritaville is all about cheeseburgers in paradise and the notion that “It’s five o’clock somewhere.” Although this 398-room resort encourages flip-flops and poolside drinks, it also offers world-class amenities, including the St. Somewhere Spa, which features 18 treatment rooms and a dreamy menu of rejuvenating massages, facials, and body therapies.
palmspringslife.com
Hike of the Month: Hopalong Cassidy Trail
This 9.5-mile round-trip trail winds through the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument in the foothills overlooking Palm Desert. It’s popular with trail runners as well as hikers. Though seemingly barren from a distance, you’ll spot a variety of flora, including barrel cactus, cholla, and creosote. The single-track trail is named for the famous fictional cowboy who, from the 1930s through the ’50s, was wildly popular in film and television. Palm Desert resident William Boyd played Hopalong in the franchise’s first movies.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Beyond Van Gogh – Palm Springs
Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks. Occupying over 30,000 square feet, Beyond Van Gogh is the largest immersive experience in the country, offering guests ample room to safely enjoy the exhibit.
The Stylish Azure Sky Hotel Is Our New Favorite Adults-Only Desert Escape
South Palm Springs is already chock full of luxury boutique hideaways, but with the so-far durable flexibility in remote work policies, everyone’s favorite desert town can hardly keep up with a renewed demand for weekday visits from restless Angelenos. That means more new properties are popping up every day and becoming even more specialized than before. Enter Azure Sky, a truly tiny, design-forward guesthouse with just 14 rooms and an adult-only policy that guarantees a certain kind of serenity on the grounds. Though there are only a few rooms, each is incredibly spacious, skewing more toward apartment size than a typical hotel, and many come with their own kitchenettes, another boon for a longer visit.
palmspringslife.com
Lasting Impression: Palm Springs Air Museum
A World War II pilot, a doctor, and a city commissioner walk into a bar. (OK, technically, there was no bar; they were at an airport commission meeting. But you get the idea.) The commissioner looks out the window and says, “Why not an air museum with WWII warbirds, right here in Palm Springs?”
KTLA.com
Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark
Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
redlandscommunitynews.com
O’Campo’s Restaurant offers dishes from Mexico City and elsewhere
It has been more than 20 years since I first reviewed O’Campo’s in Yucaipa, and the menu hasn’t changed significantly since then. There are a few dishes from Mexico City as well as a wide array of items from all over Mexico. We started with a tender...
palmspringslife.com
Concrete Legends
Eddie “El Gato” Elguera skates the Desert Combi bowl at X Park in La Quinta. Basketball has Magic Johnson. Baseball has Jackie Robinson. Golf has Arnold Palmer. In every sport, there are pioneers and those who follow. These legends carve their names into the history books by developing new moves, obliterating existing records, and generally making unexpected choices that further the possibilities of their sports. They can emerge in any era, but there is a certain nostalgia surrounding those who came up during the so-called “early years” — in particular, in the 1970s and ’80s, decades known for daring and a sense of bygone glamour that simply can’t exist in the age of 24/7 livestreams.
Palm Springs HS students produce holiday commercials for restaurant
An alumna from Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus is producing holiday commercials for I Heart Mac and Cheese with Palm Springs High School students, college officials said Wednesday. Donnie Gerrell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential in 2018, is offering media training opportunities for...
highlandernews.org
Looking for a place around Riverside to go Trick-or-Treating? Here are 5 events happening in town!
With Halloween being on a Monday this year, many of us are unable to go home to spend time with our family and friends due to upcoming midterms. Even though Halloween is on a weekday, take the night off from studying and go trick-or-treating with your friends! Here are just a few of the many events to take your friends trick-or-treating.
Palm Springs flows with glamour: Beloved by stars of stage and screen - and golfers - get set to be dazzled by this Californian honeypot in the desert
Marilyn Monroe’s legs are towering above me in a joyous, 26ft statue of the screen goddess by artist Seward Johnson. It recreates her famous over-the-subway-grate pose from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch and was erected last year outside the Palm Springs Art Museum. The brazen, knickers-flashing sculpture...
City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86. The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday. Officials said the partnership aims to increase The post City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project appeared first on KESQ.
palmspringslife.com
Gary Honts – Vision 2022
Gary Honts has spearheaded a number of healthcare advances during his decade-long tenure at JFK Memorial Hospital, including a new Primary Stroke Center, robotic procedures courtesy of The Da Vinci Surgical System, and Riverside County’s first Level IV trauma program. “These services didn’t exist in the East Valley,” says the 42-year veteran of Tenet Healthcare Corporation. “Minutes matter in life-threatening medical situations.
thepalmspringspost.com
City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn
Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
Palm Springs funds $400K investment to intervene in violent crimes
The City of Palm Springs is putting up hundreds of thousands of dollars to intervene in increasing violence on the north end of town. Last week, Palm Springs city council voted to contribute $400,000 to Palm Springs-based non-profit We Are One United with the goal of intervening and preventing ongoing violence in the Desert Highlands The post Palm Springs funds $400K investment to intervene in violent crimes appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Low-cost airline to add San Bernardino flights
Breeze Airways, which brought the first commercial flights to San Bernardino International Airport earlier this year, will bring two more to the airport starting next year. Twice-weekly flights to and from Hartford, Conn. and Las Vegas are scheduled to begin operating from San Bernardino International Feb. 16, the discount airline announced today.
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. "We're talking about rights here,'' board Chairman Jeff Hewitt The post Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley appeared first on KESQ.
